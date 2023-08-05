Simon Weaver praises ‘grown-up’ Harrogate after win at Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Weaver praises ‘grown-up’ Harrogate after win at Doncaster

By Press Association
Simon Weaver praised Harrogate’s performance (John Walton/PA)
Simon Weaver praised Harrogate’s performance (John Walton/PA)

Simon Weaver praised his “grown-up” Harrogate Town side as he refused to allow want-away striker Luke Armstrong’s future to overshadow their opening day win at Doncaster Rovers.

Sought-after Armstrong asked not to be involved in the Yorkshire derby as he seeks to secure a move away.

But Town pressed on without the forward and his stand-in Jack Muldoon scored a second-half penalty to secure the 1-0 win.

“We deserved the win,” manager Weaver said. “We knew it would be tough and the crowd got right behind their new manager, but we had an amazing following as well and they have gone away happy and we are ecstatic to get a win for them.

“It was a proper grown-up performance from us. We closed down with intensity and looked composed and a threat on the ball.”

Speaking on Armstrong – who has attracted interest from Scotland and Leagues One and Two – Weaver said: “We have had offers and interest in him and we’ve also offered him a renewed three-year contract because we feel he deserved that as he’s been a fantastic player who we’ve loved having around.

“But, on Thursday, he came to us with his agent and told us that he wanted to go and didn’t think he’d be in the right mindset to play in this game.

“That was disappointing but Jack Muldoon stepped into the breach and can be proud of his efforts.

“Also, if Luke is to leave, two things also need to happen – we need to receive a significant fee and find a replacement for him.”

Grant McCann was disappointed in the performance from both his side and the referee as his return to Rovers ended in defeat.

McCann was critical of referee Scott Tallis’ decision to award Harrogate the spot kick when Joseph Olowu was adjudged to have fouled Abraham Odoh and also felt Rovers themselves should have had penalties for fouls on Tommy Rowe and Tyler Roberts.

He said: “I thought we were poor in the first half. We just weren’t quite getting there to everything.

“Credit to Harrogate, I thought they were better than us in the first half and that’s disappointing for me to say.

“I knew it was going to take time but I didn’t expect the team to be that poor in the first half. We were way off it in every aspect of our game.

“You don’t win football games if you don’t get the basics right. Second half we showed more fight but nowhere near the levels we can be.

“Their penalty was really disappointing for us because Joseph Olowu clearly takes the ball and it deviates to the right. It’s a disappointing day for us.”