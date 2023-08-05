Neill Collins talks up Barnsley hat-trick hero Devante Cole’s finishing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins talks up Barnsley hat-trick hero Devante Cole’s finishing

By Press Association
Devante Cole scored three goals for Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praised the finishing of hat-trick hero Devante Cole after Port Vale were thumped 7-0 in his first game in charge.

Liam Kitching, Jon Russell and debutant Andrew Dallas also got on the scoresheet, with Vale defender Dan Jones turning into his own net before the break.

Collins said: “The way he took his goals were clinical. For me Devante scored them when we needed him to, and he really took the game away from Port Vale with those finishes.

“He’s been working really hard with Jon Stead and you can see that with the individual aspects of the performance.”

Collins replaced Michael Duff, who left for Swansea after guiding the Tykes to the League One play-off final last term, at Oakwell this summer.

He said: “When you have a result like that, you can never consider it prior. My biggest thing was wanting to see us perform and see us do the things that we know the team can do.

“You could see that even though they’re young players, they know what it takes and they took control of the game as well. I think they all played fantastically well.

“The big thing for me is having the belief in themselves about how good they can be. We’re all guilty at times of limiting ourselves of what we can do and they know that effort and quality won’t always be rewarded with seven goals, but they showed the quality that I expect.”

Debutant Corey O’Keeffe set up the first goal for Cole, who is the son of former England and Manchester United striker Andy Cole, but only lasted 33 minutes due to injury.

Collins said: “It’s too early to say, we knew he was carrying something slight. It’s not great, he’s a big loss because he’s come in and done very well.”

Port Vale manager Andy Crosby bemoaned his side’s defending.

He said: “The manner of the goals we conceded, the time period particularly in the second half when we conceded four goals in a 17-minute period is difficult for me to accept.

“I think the ease in which they scored goals, they got balls into our box and the amount of one touch finishes in-between our posts is very concerning.

“It’s important that we all learn, that the individuals learn and our response now going forward is key. It’s obviously a very difficult start for us, one thing we obviously didn’t want.

“But we also know that throughout the season there’s going to be really challenging periods and to start off the first game being beaten 7-0 is obviously not the start we wanted.”