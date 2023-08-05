Hull assistant boss Justin Walker questions officials’ performance at Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hull assistant boss Justin Walker questions officials’ performance at Norwich

By Press Association
Hull assistant manager Justin Walker was not happy with the officials’ display at Norwich (Simon Galloway/PA)
Hull assistant manager Justin Walker was not happy with the officials’ display at Norwich (Simon Galloway/PA)

Hull’s management were feeling hard done by after being sunk by last-gasp goal in a 2-1 opening-day defeat against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Head coach Liam Rosenior was shown a red card by referee Keith Stroud for the angry protest which followed Adam Idah’s stoppage-time winner.

That meant he was forced to miss the post-match press conference under new rules, with assistant head coach Justin Walker standing in to air his side’s greviances.

“I have to be careful with what I say but we are very angry about the way the game was managed at the end,” he said.

“We were told there was five minutes of added time and five minutes and 15 seconds had been played when the ball was played into a neutral area. That was the time he should have blown the final whistle, so why didn’t he?

“And if the officials weren’t sure whether their player was offside or not, why was the goal allowed to stand? We also felt the corner that led to the goal shouldn’t have been given as the ball had already gone out.

“A lot of things happened at the end but the bottom line is we think the game should have finished by then.

“Having said all that there were plenty of positives to take from the game, even though there are things we need to do better, we know that. But all we are doing is talking about what happened in added time.”

Despite the controversy, it was a deserved win for Norwich who completely dominated the first half before a more evenly-matched second period.

The hosts had already had a couple of decent efforts before going behind against the run of play in the 17th minute.

On-loan Manchester City striker Liam Delap produced an emphatic finish into the roof of the net after catching Shane Duffy in possession.

But the one-sided nature of proceedings continued after that, with Norwich finally drawing level in first-half stoppage time through youngster Jonathan Rowe who fired home emphatically from just outside the box after being played through by the middle by Dimi Giannoulis.

The second half was a more tight affair, but just as it seemed as though honours would be shared substitute Idah found himself in the right place at the right time to convert from close range after a last-gasp cross had been deflected into his path off a Hull defender.

Norwich head coach David Wagner was delighted with his side’s opening-day performance.

“I know we got our winning goal right at the end but I thought it was a deserved win,” he said.

“In the first half I thought we were outstanding, creating lots of chances. We didn’t have the same level in the second half but we kept going and got our reward in the end.

“It could have been frustrating for the supporters in the first half with us not ts,aking our chance, but they kept believing and I think that got through to the players who kept believing as well.

“It was a poor goal to concede but the players reacted well and I am delighted with the way we played – coming back from 1-0 down to take all three points, everyone is happy.

“I have seen a lot of good things in pre-season and this was a continuation of that – another step in the right direction.”