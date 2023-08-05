Ruben Selles understands the frustration from Reading fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruben Selles understands the frustration from Reading fans

By Press Association
Ruben Selles’ Reading were beaten in their League One opener (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ruben Selles’ Reading were beaten in their League One opener (Joe Giddens/PA)

Reading manager Ruben Selles defended a section of the club’s fans for staging a sit-in protest after the 1-0 League One defeat at home to Peterborough.

About 200 supporters protested loudly yet peacefully, calling for the removal of club owner Dai Yongge for 40 minutes after a losing start to life in the third tier.

The Royals, who are under another transfer embargo, were beaten by a 43rd-minute strike from Posh skipper Ephron Mason-Clark.

“The situation at the club is very complex and has been very challenging,” new boss Selles said.

“With relegation last season and the challenge that we had in the summer (with the transfer embargo), I understand that the fans are disappointed.

“The fans have been living with the club in their hearts for their entire life. What we need to do now is do things for them to be proud of us.”

Of the game, Selles said: “We don’t like the defeat, we don’t like that feeling.

“But I think that we showed today that we are a good team. We showed that we can perform.

“We need to use this game as a booster to help us to form an identity that we want to find.

“We knew it was going to be difficult but we had some good moments in the game.

“We knew what to do in the first 30 or 35 minutes, we were very intense and knew what to do in possession and also in transition.

“After conceding the goal, we went into self-protective mode a bit too much. But we erased that in the second half.”

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson saw room for improvement from his side’s performance.

“It’s a pleasing result for us and a clean sheet as well,” he said.

“I was happy with elements of the performance.

“I didn’t think that we started the game well, we were a bit frantic and looked a bit nervous.

“But after the goal, I thought that we got more control and confidence.

“In the end, though, we had to dig out the result as Reading were putting a lot of balls into our box.

“The way the game is now, in terms of all the injury time, it can get the home crowd up.

“But we blocked a lot of things and I think that the players will really come on from that.

“It needs a lot of elements to win a game of football and toughing it out is one of them.”