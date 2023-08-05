Luke Williams calls Notts County’s display in defeat at Sutton ‘pathetic’

Notts County boss Luke Williams branded his 10-man side’s performance “weak” and “pathetic” after their humbling League Two return ended 5-1 at Sutton.

Goalkeeper Aidan Stone was sent off after just 15 minutes at Gander Green Lane.

But Williams insisted that was no excuse for his team’s disappointing display.

Joe Kizzi opened the scoring for the hosts inside two minutes before Omari Patrick’s brace made it 3-0.

Harry Beautyman grabbed the fourth and Harry Smith added gloss with 12 minutes left after David McGoldrick got a mere consolation.

When asked if the sending-off changed the game, Williams said: “Don’t dare say that because that’s a lie.

“We were weak and pathetic and the opposition were the total opposite of that. They were ferocious and really competitive and really impressive.

“We were thoroughly beaten and deserved to be thoroughly beaten. It had nothing to do with the sending off.

“I’ve said many, many times before that I love this group of players and I’ve spent an entire season not being able to criticise them really because they lost three games the entire season last year.

“But I have to tell the truth and I’ve told the players in the changing room and that breaks my heart because imagine how much we’ve been through together and how much these players mean to me.

“Unfortunately in the job description I have to drive them on and have to tell them the truth.

“If they want to make a fist of it then they will have to do a hell of a lot better than that.”

On the flip side, Matt Gray’s outfit enjoyed the perfect start to the new season.

New signings Patrick and Smith grabbed three of the goals, much to the delight of their new head coach.

He said: “It’s a really good start for us. We were aggressive, on the front foot and got down the sides of them and that’s what I want from my team this season.

“The sending-off certainly changed the game and helped us, but I was pleased with our shape off the ball as well.

“It’s difficult at times when the opposition go down to 10 men and we coped with that really well.

“I was very pleased with how clinical we were once we had the man advantage.

“I’m really pleased with all of the new lads and how they have integrated into the group.

“I’m really pleased with the whole group and it was a really top performance that they showed today.”