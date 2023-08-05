Valerien Ismael takes ‘perfect first step’ as Watford thrash QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Valerien Ismael takes ‘perfect first step’ as Watford thrash QPR

By Press Association
Valerien Ismael got his Watford reign off to a winning start (Yui Mok/PA)
Valerien Ismael got his Watford reign off to a winning start (Yui Mok/PA)

Watford boss Valerien Ismael hailed his players as they got his Vicarage Road reign off to a rip-roaring start with a 4-0 win against a hapless QPR side.

All of the goals came in a scintillating first-half display that saw the Hornets take the lead after just 33 seconds through Tom Dele-Bashiru.

The impressive Imran Louza, Matthias Martins and Vakoun Bayo also profited from some dismal defending from the shell-shocked visitors to find the net in a scoreline that could have been much more emphatic.

Former Barnsley and West Brom manager Ismael is the 19th permanent managerial appointment since 2012 and he could not have asked for a better introduction to his new club as Watford delivered a superb performance with Louza the architect for much of their good play.

“I knew the guys were ready, we worked hard for seven weeks so they gave us the feeling they were ready for the competition,” Ismael said.

“I told them just to get their rewards, to put their attitude and intensity in the game.

“It was a perfect start for everyone, not about the result but more about the attitude to get the reward after seven weeks of hard work.

”The combination for the goals, we’ve worked on it for seven weeks, the positioning of the players, we attack together and defend together.

“It was the perfect first step but nothing more.

“But the way we scored the goals, the combinations, the positioning from the players, it was all very pleasing.”

Louza set up the opener with a sublime reverse pass for Dele-Bashiru and added the second with a fine curling finish from the edge of the box that found the bottom right corner of Asmir Begovic’s net.

Ismael said the Morocco international, who missed the World Cup due to a serious ankle injury, has benefitted from a full pre-season and is looking forward to working with him.

“A lot of players played at a high level but for Imran it was good after last season to have a good pre-season,” he said.

“He made every session and you can see straight away the difference, because when you are confident in your body you can show your quality.”

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth admitted he has his work cut out to keep the club in the Championship with little money available to him to spend due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Without first-choice centre-backs Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne due to injury, debutants Joe Gubbins and Morgan Fox struggled to contain the Hornets.

However, Ainsworth insists he will keep the club up.

“I am not happy, we were behind after the first minute and sometimes you have to hold hands up and say you weren’t good enough,” he said.

“We were not ready for that first half from Watford and we were torn apart at times.

“I thought we looked a lot better in the second half but on the day Watford were much better than us.

“We win and lose as a team, there is no finger pointing from me, it is down to me as the manager to put it right.

“We are favourites for the bottom of the league, but we will be better than we were last season where we scrapped it to stay up.”