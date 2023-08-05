Ryan Reynolds had ‘first day of school vibes’ ahead of Wrexham’s loss to MK Dons

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had “first day of school vibes” ahead of an emotional, long-awaited English Football League return that proved promoted Wrexham still have a lot to learn after a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons.

The Welsh club have become one of the most talked about teams in the world over the last 30 months thanks to their famous owners and the acclaimed docuseries charting their rise.

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s backing helped Wrexham end their 15 years away from the EFL, with Saturday’s clash at the sold-out SToK Racecourse marking their first at this level in 5,572 days.

“More than anything, the one word I would use is emotional,” Reynolds told Sky Sports ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash.

“It’s really emotional. A lot of blood was spilled on this field the last couple of years, with Rob and I involved with the club.

“It never fails to completely take my breath away when I step out into the Racecourse Ground. It’s a church.

“So, to be here, I’ve got a little first day of school vibes, I have that sort of nervous energy that I’m kind of consumed with but super-excited. Can’t wait to get going.”

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined by actor Hugh Jackman at the bouncing Racecourse, where the excitement was punctured by Eoghan O’Connell’s sixth minute own goal.

Mohamed Eisa quickly added a sublime second and Jacob Mendy pulled one back for the National League champions, only for Jonathan Leko’s fine brace to put the Dons back in control.

Wrexham were well beaten at home (Jacob King/PA)

The hosts pushed for a dramatic late comeback, with substitutes Jordan Davies and Anthony Forde scoring either side of a Daniel Harvie effort for the victorious Dons.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson, fresh from meeting the owners, said: “It wasn’t the day we wanted. With ourselves and Notts County, who had a defeat today, you come into the league, and everyone’s talking about ourselves going to be favourites.

“Sometimes you need a day like this, like a reality check, to reassess things and we will do that.

“The thing is with Rob and Ryan is they’re the first people to come in and sit down and have a beer with me after the game because when we win we’ve enjoyed the good times.

“And being a football manager, player, owner of a football club, it’s taking the knocks and today’s a knock for us.

“It’s not a season-defining defeat but I had a great chat with them afterwards and we’ll have a good sit down this week.

“We’re looking to add a couple more players before the window closes and if we do that I’m confident we’ve got a very strong squad.”

This was the first time Wrexham had lost a regular season home league game since November 2021 and proved an excellent start to life under Graham Alexander at the recently-relegated Dons.

“There’s a lot of work for us but that’s a great start for us,” the Dons manager said.

“I’m delighted for everybody because it’s been a traumatic year for the club. But the fans we brought here shows the loyalty is still there, they want to get behind us but we’ve got to give them something.”