Neil Wood sees strong foundations in place as Salford open with win

By Press Association
Neil Wood’s side began with a 2-0 win (Nigel French/PA)
Salford boss Neil Wood hailed his side’s defensive strength after his side opened their League Two account with a 2-0 win over recently relegated Forest Green.

Goals from Conor McAleny and Matt Smith were enough for all three points for Wood’s side at a damp Bolt New Lawn.

“I was really pleased with the result and to be able to start with a win. I didn’t think we looked like we’d concede in open play,” said Wood.

“I was really pleased with the defending, but we can improve and get better.

“They came down from the league above and so we knew it would be difficult. It was a good result to start with against a tough team. They’ll be a real test for teams this season.

“What we wanted to do was built on the foundations we laid last season. We’ve started, but there’s a long way to go.”

The hosts should have taken the lead when Tyrese Omotoye headed over, before Matty Stevens connected with a Callum Jones corne, but hit the crossbar.

Callum Hendry came closest for Salford when he met a deep cross from Liam Shephard but Luke Daniels parried wide.

Forest Green also had Kyle McAllister’s long-range effort denied brilliantly by a fine one-handed save by Alex Cairns in the first half.

Salford forward McAleny took full advantage of a corner not dealt with by Forest Green as he fired home right-footed from six yards out.

Hendry passed up a huge opportunity to make it two after Dom Bernard’s clearance could only find the City number nine but experienced forward Smith, an 85th-minute substitute, doubled Salford’s tally late in the day after he nodded home Luke Bolton’s cross.

For the recently appointed David Horseman, it was a tough start to life in League Two with a Forest Green side who have only won once in 2023.

Rovers boss Horseman has taken his first senior role with Rovers and is looking to build on the performance despite the result.

“If that’s a top-seven team and we’re just starting out in our project, we’re not a million miles off,” said Horseman.

“It was a really high-quality game, we more than held our own but to win games we’ve got to show that extra quality and patience around the final third.

“It might take a little bit more time to compete with the top sides but we’ll turn this around, there was enough on show to say that today.”