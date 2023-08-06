Lewis Ludlam admits World Cup spot is on everyone’s minds ahead of announcement

Lewis Ludlam admits it is “hard to not think about it” as the selection waiting game for England’s World Cup hopefuls nears its conclusion.

England head coach Steve Borthwick will name his 33-strong World Cup squad on Monday morning.

It follows an opening tournament warm-up performance against Wales that badly misfired, with some World Cup prospects undoubtedly falling by the wayside as Warren Gatland’s team triumphed 20-9 in Cardiff.

Northampton captain Ludlam’s performance was among the few highlights, delivering a trademark display that bristled with intent and purpose, while an ability to cover all three back-row positions makes him a priceless asset for Borthwick.

“I tried my hardest and that is all you can ask for,” said Ludlam, who made England’s final World Cup cut for Japan four years ago.

“It has been brilliant, the amount of competition we’ve had in the back-row over the past six weeks.

“We have learnt a lot from each other and there has been some healthy competition as well.

England head coach Steve Borthwick is set to name his World Cup squad (Simon Galloway/PA)

“It’s a tough decision to make. Like I say, the competition is so good and that has been a real positive this campaign.

“It has really pushed us all on and you can’t be too comfortable in this environment with so many good back-rowers coming through.

“It (World Cup selection) might be at the back of a lot of people’s minds, it is hard to not think about it.”

England’s World Cup warm-up schedule began with defeat against Wales (Ben Whitley/PA)

The squad will be unveiled with three World Cup warm-up Tests left as England host Wales next week, then travel to Ireland before entertaining Fiji.

Borthwick’s decision to go early at least guarantees an end to selection speculation that would have accompanied his players throughout the August schedule.

“I guess knowing early is good with the security and then you know what you are doing,” Ludlam added.

“But then again, on the other hand, pressure is a good thing and brings the best out of some people as well. So I expect it will be different for different people.

“Pulling on the jersey any time, whatever the occasion, is special. Not many people have the honour of playing for their country.

“The World Cup is just that extra bit special. It would be a dream for a lot of lads. Those who do go will be looking forward to it and relishing that challenge.”