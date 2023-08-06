Finn Russell expects different challenge from full-strength France next week

Stand-in Scotland captain Finn Russell expects France to restore their big-hitters for next weekend’s rematch in Saint-Etienne.

A second-string Les Bleus side were ripped apart by the rampant hosts in the second half of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match at Murrayfield.

French head coach Fabian Galthie started debutant trio Paul Boudehent, Emilien Gailleton and Louis Bielle-Biarrey in Edinburgh, while Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou and Romain Ntamack were among a raft of established players given the day off.

The experimental nature of the team did not hinder the visitors in the first half as they raced into a 21-3 lead at the interval.

Darcy Graham scored Scotland’s first try (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Scotland, despite having prop Zander Fagerson sent off in the 50th minute, roared back to win the second half 22-0 and claim a morale-boosting 25-21 victory five weeks ahead of their World Cup opener.

“It was not their strongest team, a lot of their players will come back next week,” said Russell. “It will be a different team we face.

“It was tough to prepare as a lot of the (French) boys have not played before, especially against us in the Six Nations, so we focused mainly on ourselves this week.

“Next week against them we can look at their players that come back and look back to the game from the Six Nations (in February) and analyse how they play and we will go from there. Next week will be a very different French team we face.”

Two games and two wins in The Famous Grouse Nations series. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/uojZ5KxG7F — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 6, 2023

Despite the fact it was not against France’s strongest side, Russell feels Scotland’s relentless second-half performance – in which Darcy Graham, Pierre Schoeman and replacement Dave Cherry got the game-changing tries – will stand them in good stead ahead of the World Cup.

The Scots will spend this week at their tournament training base near Nice before travelling to Saint-Etienne on Thursday for their next warm-up match against the hosts.

“The first half we did some good things but gave away some soft penalties and turnovers and the skills weren’t there,” said Russell. “In the second half we got a try early on that got us back into the game and got the momentum for us.

“It was great to have had that second half and play the way we wanted to. It showed the rugby we can play.

“From last week it was a step forward and we go to France next week. It will be a very different French team we face but it will be a very good challenge for us heading towards the World Cup.”

Russell led Scotland for the first time (Jane Barlow/PA)

Russell was captain in the absence of injured skipper Jamie Ritchie, who hopes to return in Saint-Etienne following a calf issue. The 30-year-old stand-off enjoyed leading his country for the first time.

“It was good fun,” he said. “As a 10 on the pitch you tend to talk a lot and chat with other leaders.

“In terms of speaking on the pitch and having leadership, it was similar to previous occasions.

“It was more the relationship with the referee and having those key decisions at certain times such as ‘do we go for the posts, or the corner?’ That was the main difference.

“At half time it was maybe not the most enjoyable but the second half it was good.”