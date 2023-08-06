Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall double gives Enzo Maresca winning start as Leicester boss

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored twice in 10 minutes to inspire a late comeback as Enzo Maresca began his reign as Leicester manager with a 2-1 victory over Coventry.

Leicester are aiming to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking under former Manchester City coach Maresca.

But they were made to work hard by a Coventry side who could have had more than the one goal they scored when skipper Kyle McFadzean’s close-range header gave them a deserved lead.

With Leicester struggling for a foothold in the game, midfielder Dewsbury-Hall equalised with a header before netting a spectacular winning goal.

Both sides named four debutants in the starting line ups following their summer transfer activity; but Coventry manager Mark Robins chose to leave new record signing Haji Wright, a USA international, on the bench after completing his £7.7million move on Friday. He would make an appearance with 19 minutes to go.

Maresca gave the Leicester captain’s armband to veteran striker Jamie Vardy.

The game was played in front of a sell-out crowd at the King Power Stadium, and had the atmosphere of a Premier League game.

Robins has rebuilt his squad with nine new signings following their Championship play-off final defeat to Luton last May but the Sky Blues showed Leicester they were not going to have it all their own way.

Kasey Palmer was a threat for Coventry and, after 26 minutes, he found space 20 yards from goal and produced a shot which drifted just over the crossbar.

Leicester came more into the game as the half drew on and former Coventry loanee Callum Doyle saw a header blocked at the near post from Stephy Mavididi’s corner.

Palmer continued to cause problems and it took an excellent interception from Harry Winks to stop him getting a shot in on goal.

Leicester youth product Kasey McAteer was put through by Ricardo Pereira before the break but he was denied by Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Coventry should have scored straight after the break when Ellis Simms was put clear but took his shot first time and sliced wide.

Robins’ side went ahead after 47 minutes when Gustavo Hamer delivered a corner to the near post and McFadzean glanced home from close range.

Coventry then created a string of chances, with Leicester’s new goalkeeper Mads Hermansen twice saving from Matt Godden.

Leicester equalised after 77 minutes when substitute Dennis Praet delivered a cross into the Coventry area where Dewsbury-Hall was on hand to head past Wilson.

Coventry almost regained the lead when Hall broke clear and saw his shot deflected on to the crossbar.

But with three minutes left, Dewsbury-Hall scored the winner. He played a one-two with Mavididi before finding the net with a powerful left-foot drive.