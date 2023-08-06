Today at the World Cup: USA crash out as Keira Walsh return boosts England

Defending champions the United States crashed out of the World Cup as Sweden booked their place in the quarter-finals after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Melbourne.

Earlier, the Netherlands saw off South Africa 2-0 in Sydney to move into the last eight, where they will meet Spain.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Sunday’s World Cup action.

USA pay the penalty

The United States saw their grip on the World Cup trophy end as Sweden pulled off a dramatic victory on penalties after the last-16 match had ended goalless following extra-time.

The USA – who won the last two tournaments – could not craft a winner against inspired Sweden keeper Zecira Musovic, even after the introduction of Megan Rapinoe for what proved to be her final appearance on the world stage.

Rapinoe blazed the fourth penalty over and Sophia Smith then fired wide from a chance to win it with the fifth before Kelley O’Hara hit the post in sudden-death.

Lina Hurtig saw her initial effort saved by USA keeper Alyssa Naeher, but the ball bounced back down to cross the line by the narrowest of margins – with goal-line technology confirming Sweden’s victory after a tense delay to progress to the quarter-finals against Japan.

Dutch delight

There was no such drama in Sydney where the Netherlands, runners-up to the USA in France four years ago, ended South Africa’s Cinderella run to the knockout stages with a 2-0 victory.

Jill Roord – who joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg for a club record fee – headed the Dutch into an early lead before Lineth Beerensteyn settled matters.

Walsh boost for Lionesses

Keira Walsh’s return to training handed England a boost (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Keira Walsh returned to training at the Central Coast Stadium as England geared up for their last-16 clash with Nigeria. Walsh was carried off on a stretcher late in the first half of England’s win over Denmark in their second group game, but fears she could miss the rest of the tournament proved unfounded with a knee injury was not as serious as first suspected.

“She has been on the pitch, she has been training today. Now we will wait until (we see) how she recovers from that training session and if she does well then she is available tomorrow,” said England boss Sarina Wiegman.

What’s next?

Last 16: England v Nigeria (0830)

Last 16: Australia v Denmark (1130)