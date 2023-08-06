It’s a scandal that we didn’t win – Daniel Farke on Leeds’ draw with Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s a scandal that we didn’t win – Daniel Farke on Leeds’ draw with Cardiff

By Press Association
Daniel Farke’s Leeds rescued a point (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
New Leeds boss Daniel Farke said it was “a scandal” that his team did not take all three points after they were forced to settle for a 2-2 comeback draw against Cardiff.

In their first Championship fixture following three seasons in the top flight, Leeds had to come back from two down at the interval against the Bluebirds.

Crysencio Summerville bagged the leveller the hosts had richly deserved deep into stoppage time.

“To be honest I’m really disappointed in the end,” said Farke.

“When you judge the game in an obvious way, by looking at the statistics, it’s a scandal that we didn’t win the game.

“In the second half in particular, there was only one team playing and chasing for everything.

“It was looking like a power play at times, but we just couldn’t get the second goal we were looking for.

“I just have to praise and compliment the lads, though. They’ve all put in a terrific shift.

“For us to go and equalise in the 95th minute after taking so many things in the neck, well, that just shows the character out there.

“It was a really important point for the confidence and the spirit, and we have to move on to the next game positively.”

Farke also saluted 17-year-old Archie Gray – grandson of Leeds great Frank and great nephew of Eddie – who made a hugely impressive debut at Elland Road.

Farke added: “I’m careful not to praise my young lads too much, but if you promise not to tell Archie what I’m going to say, he was outstanding.

“He wasn’t perfect, but overall, for such a young lad, it was a top-class performance.”

Cardiff led 2-0 at the interval thanks to two of their debutants – Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo.

However, just four minutes after the restart Liam Cooper’s bullet header halved Leeds’ deficit.

It was Summerville who was the hosts’ hero late on, though, as he pounced with his stoppage-time leveller.

It was tough on new-look Cardiff, who impressed at Elland Road after finishing last term down in 21st place in the second tier.

New boss Erol Bulut was generally encouraged when reflecting on his first game in charge.

“I think the draw was a fair result for us,” said Bulut.

“We managed the pressure in the second half really well, but when you concede a goal just after half-time and then one at 90+5, you’re never going to like it, and I don’t like it.

“We played against a really good Leeds team.

“Individually they are very, very good, and they did put us under a lot of pressure in that second half.

“The atmosphere was great, too, and you expect that at the big games in this division.

“The result, though, with the way it was at one point, we have to be happy.

“I am very positive about the first-half performance, and that’s everything offensively and defensively, but we have to put the bad things away.

“If Joe Ralls hadn’t got injured so early, maybe things would have been different.

“I don’t know about that. Football is like that.

“You can’t say anything about ‘ifs’.

“Today happened, Joe got injured, but we got a point here and that is good.”