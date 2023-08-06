It’s a scandal that we didn’t win – Daniel Farke on Leeds’ draw with Cardiff

New Leeds boss Daniel Farke said it was “a scandal” that his team did not take all three points after they were forced to settle for a 2-2 comeback draw against Cardiff.

In their first Championship fixture following three seasons in the top flight, Leeds had to come back from two down at the interval against the Bluebirds.

Crysencio Summerville bagged the leveller the hosts had richly deserved deep into stoppage time.

“To be honest I’m really disappointed in the end,” said Farke.

“When you judge the game in an obvious way, by looking at the statistics, it’s a scandal that we didn’t win the game.

“In the second half in particular, there was only one team playing and chasing for everything.

“It was looking like a power play at times, but we just couldn’t get the second goal we were looking for.

“I just have to praise and compliment the lads, though. They’ve all put in a terrific shift.

“For us to go and equalise in the 95th minute after taking so many things in the neck, well, that just shows the character out there.

“It was a really important point for the confidence and the spirit, and we have to move on to the next game positively.”

Farke also saluted 17-year-old Archie Gray – grandson of Leeds great Frank and great nephew of Eddie – who made a hugely impressive debut at Elland Road.

Farke added: “I’m careful not to praise my young lads too much, but if you promise not to tell Archie what I’m going to say, he was outstanding.

“He wasn’t perfect, but overall, for such a young lad, it was a top-class performance.”

Cardiff led 2-0 at the interval thanks to two of their debutants – Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo.

However, just four minutes after the restart Liam Cooper’s bullet header halved Leeds’ deficit.

It was Summerville who was the hosts’ hero late on, though, as he pounced with his stoppage-time leveller.

It was tough on new-look Cardiff, who impressed at Elland Road after finishing last term down in 21st place in the second tier.

New boss Erol Bulut was generally encouraged when reflecting on his first game in charge.

“I think the draw was a fair result for us,” said Bulut.

“We managed the pressure in the second half really well, but when you concede a goal just after half-time and then one at 90+5, you’re never going to like it, and I don’t like it.

“We played against a really good Leeds team.

“Individually they are very, very good, and they did put us under a lot of pressure in that second half.

“The atmosphere was great, too, and you expect that at the big games in this division.

“The result, though, with the way it was at one point, we have to be happy.

“I am very positive about the first-half performance, and that’s everything offensively and defensively, but we have to put the bad things away.

“If Joe Ralls hadn’t got injured so early, maybe things would have been different.

“I don’t know about that. Football is like that.

“You can’t say anything about ‘ifs’.

“Today happened, Joe got injured, but we got a point here and that is good.”