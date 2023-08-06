Havertz, Haaland and how much added time? 5 things we learned from Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Havertz, Haaland and how much added time? 5 things we learned from Wembley

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber celebrate after winning the Community Shield (John Walton/PA).
Arsenal's Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber celebrate after winning the Community Shield (John Walton/PA).

Arsenal lifted the first silverware of the new season after beating treble winners Manchester City on penalties to take home the Community Shield.

Leandro Trossard’s deflected strike deep into stoppage time earned a 1-1 draw after Cole Palmer had put City in front.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we learned from the Wembley clash on the eve of the new campaign.

The winner doesn’t take it all

Manchester City were beaten again in the Community Shield (John Walton/PA).

While Arsenal will no doubt celebrate their success, the last three Community Shield winners have gone on to end the subsequent season empty-handed.

City have now lost this fixture for the past three years – beaten by Leicester and Liverpool before this loss to Arsenal.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men have gone on to win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and Champions League – not a bad ‘consolation’ prize.

Unlucky 13 for Haaland

City striker Erling Haaland managed just 13 touches before making way for goalscorer Palmer with 64 minutes gone.

The Norway international had a similar struggle in this fixture against Liverpool last season, having just signed for Guardiola’s side.

He did, however, go on to score 52 goals to fire City to the treble, so maybe he just needs to get warmed up.

On the cards

Mikel Arteta is shown a yellow card by Stuart Attwell
Mikel Arteta is shown a yellow card by Stuart Attwell (Nick Potts/PA).

After refereeing guidelines changed ahead of the new campaign, Thomas Partey and Julian Alvarez were both cautioned for kicking the ball away.

Arsenal boss Arteta also fell foul of the law changes as, after gesticulating that Rodri should have been shown a yellow card for a foul, the Spaniard instead found his own name in referee Stuart Atwell’s book.

The alterations could see a few more cards shown in the opening weeks of the season as players – and managers – adjust.

Kai leads the line

Kai Havertz celebrates with the trophy
Kai Havertz celebrates with the trophy (John Walton/PA).

Arsenal go into the season without Gabriel Jesus after the striker underwent minor knee surgery last week.

Eddie Nketiah filled the void and scored in the Emirates Cup friendly against Monaco last week, insisting afterwards he could step up as he did during Jesus’ three-month absence last season.

However, summer signing Kai Havertz was preferred to Nketiah at Wembley and the former Chelsea man showed why, linking up well and holding up play in a manner akin to Jesus, although he had at least one decent chance to put the Gunners ahead in the first half.

Times are changing

Another change being introduced this year is the increase in time added for stoppages at the end of both halves.

It was commonplace at the World Cup in Qatar and is also being seen at the Women’s World Cup, with the extra minutes only increasing the chance of even more drama.

Trossard’s leveller came in the 101st minute at Wembley, a nasty clash of heads between Partey and Kyle Walker extending the eight minutes that had initially been signalled, and it is unlikely to be the last time we see late heroics this season.