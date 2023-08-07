The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (centre left) and Bukayo Saka celebrate with the Community Shield trophy (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (centre left) and Bukayo Saka celebrate with the Community Shield trophy (John Walton/PA)

England’s bid for glory at the netball World Cup ended in disappointment when they were beaten by Australia in the final as an eventful weekend in sport drew to a close.

As their compatriots contemplated a FIFA Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria on Monday knowing that reigning champions the United States had been dumped out of the competition by Sweden, the Roses went down 61-45 in South Africa.

Back at home, the men’s football season kicked off in earnest in England and Scotland as Arsenal edged past Manchester City on penalties to lift the Community Shield, while the warm-up fixtures ahead of the rugby union World Cup brought mixed fortunes for the Six Nations rivals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

England’s Helen Housby (left) reacts after defeat by Australia in the 2023 netball World Cup final
England’s Helen Housby (left) reacts after defeat by Australia in the Netball World Cup final in Cape Town (PA)
(Left to right) Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel celebrate their penalty shoot-out win at Wembley
(Left to right) Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel celebrate their penalty shoot-out win at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Sweden celebrate victory over the United States after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Melbourne
Sweden celebrate victory over the United States after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP/PA)
Co-owner Ryan Reynolds (centre) and Hugh Jackman (right) pose for a photo with a fan as Wrexgham marked their return to the Football League with a 5-3 home defeat by MK Dons
Co-owner Ryan Reynolds (centre) and Hugh Jackman (right) pose for a photo with a fan as Wrexham marked their return to the Football League with a 5-3 home defeat by MK Dons (Jacob King/PA)
Brad Lyons (left) and David Watson celebrate Kilmarnock's opening day victory over Rangers
Brad Lyons (left) and David Watson celebrate Kilmarnock’s opening-day victory over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland’s Richie Gray and France’s Cameron Woki battle for possession during the Scots' 25-21 comeback victory at Murrayfield
Scotland’s Richie Gray and France’s Cameron Woki battle for possession during the Scots’ 25-21 comeback triumph at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
George North scores Wales' second try in Saturday's 20-9 victory over England
George North scores Wales’ second try in Saturday’s 20-9 victory over England (Ben Whitley/PA)
Southern Brave’s Chris Jordan blasted an unbeaten 70 from 32 balls to help his side to a two-run victory over Welsh Fire in the men’s Hundred
Southern Brave’s Chris Jordan blasted an unbeaten 70 from 32 balls to help his side to a two-run victory over Welsh Fire in the men’s Hundred (John Walton/PA)
(Left to right) Great Britain’s Katie Archibald, Anna Morris, Elinor Barker. Meg Barker and Josie Knight celebrate after winning the women's team pursuit at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
(Left to right) Great Britain’s Katie Archibald, Anna Morris, Elinor Barker. Meg Barker and Josie Knight celebrate after winning the women’s team pursuit at the UCI Cycling World Championships (Tim Goode/PA)
Great Britain’s Shaun Gornall competes in the men's elite qualification session in the BMX Freestyle during day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
Great Britain’s Shaun Gornall competes in the men’s elite qualification session in the BMX Freestyle during day four of the UCI Cycling World Championships (Jane Barlow/PA)
Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox celebrates gold in the Women’s C4 500m time trial final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox celebrates gold in the Women’s C4 500m time-trial final at the UCI Cycling World Championships (Will Matthews/PA)
Simone Biles (centre) celebrates after winning all-around at the US Classic gymnastics competition on her return to the sport after a two-year absence
Simone Biles (centre) celebrates after winning all-around at the US Classic gymnastics competition on her return to the sport after a two-year absence (Morry Gash/AP/PA)
Runners and riders in action as they compete in the Coral Stewards’ Cup during day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival
Runners and riders in action as they compete in the Coral Stewards’ Cup during day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Washington Tennis
Daniel Evans, of Britain, holds the trophy after defeating Tallon Griekspoor in the men’s singles final of the Citi Open in Washington (Alex Brandon/AP)