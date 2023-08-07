Anthony Joshua could still fight this weekend as former foe puts his hat in ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Joshua could still fight this weekend as former foe puts his hat in ring

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua could still fight at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (James Manning/PA)
Matchroom are still working on finding an opponent to fight Anthony Joshua at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Joshua (25-3, 22KOs) was set for an eagerly-anticipated rematch with Dillian Whyte, but the bout was cancelled after “adverse analytical findings” were detected in Whyte’s doping test.

It forced Matchroom to call off the fight on Saturday morning after the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association informed the promoters and boxing authorities of the test result.

However, there is a hope former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua could still step into the ring this weekend with a raft of alternative opponents being lined up by Matchroom, the PA news agency understands.

British veteran Derek Chisora was set to fight American Gerald Washington and Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic was scheduled to do battle with Demsey McKean on the undercard in London on Saturday.

One of those four could now get the opportunity to fight Joshua, while an old rival has thrown his hat in the ring.

Andy Ruiz Jr, who stunned Joshua at Madison Square Gardens in 2019, has sent a number of social-media posts urging Matchroom promotor Eddie Hearn to pick up the phone and arrange a third fight between the duo.

Whyte, meanwhile, has vowed to clear his name again like he did in 2019 when he was cleared of a doping violation after UK Anti-Doping concluded the levels in his sample were “very low” and he was ultimately not to blame.

“I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life,” Whyte said on Saturday.

“I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.

Dillian Whyte has vowed to prove his innocence
Dillian Whyte has vowed to prove his innocence (Steven Paston/PA)

“I insisted on 24/7 VADA testing for this fight, as I have done voluntarily and at my own expense for all of my fights for many, many years.

“This is not the first time that I have been reported as having an adverse finding for a substance which I have not taken, and as I did last time I will again prove that I am completely innocent.”

While Matchroom have cancelled Monday’s launch party by London’s West End, the promotion company will hope the other fight week activities can take place if an alternative opponent can be finalised for Joshua.