William and Kate praise England for reaching Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
England’s Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood celebrate victory following a penalty shoot-out after extra time (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have congratulated the Lionesses after they secured a place in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

William and Kate praised the team’s “hard-fought” victory after England beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties on Monday, while Downing Street said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished them the “best of luck” for the next round.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker dubbed the side “Kelly’s heroines” after substitute Chloe Kelly’s spot-kick secured 10-woman England a place in the next round after the shoot-out in Brisbane.

A post on William and Kate’s official Twitter account said: “Well done @Lionesses!

“It was hard-fought but now we’re on to the quarter-finals. Good luck.”

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously a massive congratulations to the team.

“They showed real grit and determination to win through and he wishes them the best of luck.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also took to social media to praise the victorious England team.

He tweeted: “That was tense!

“Congratulations to the @Lionesses on a hard-fought win.

“Bring on the quarter finals.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the Lionesses for their “dramatic” win and offered “commiserations to Nigeria”.

He tweeted: “Yesss! Go @Lionesses.

“We’re through to the quarter finals and what a dramatic finish.

“Commiserations to Nigeria who played a brilliant game. #FIFAWWC #ItsComingHome.”