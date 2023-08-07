Kieran Reilly delivers emphatic bike drop after claiming BMX Freestyle Park gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran Reilly delivers emphatic bike drop after claiming BMX Freestyle Park gold

By Press Association
Kieran Reilly was crowned the men’s BMX Freestyle Park world champion in Glasgow (Will Matthews/PA)
Kieran Reilly was crowned the men’s BMX Freestyle Park world champion in Glasgow (Will Matthews/PA)

Kieran Reilly delivered an emphatic bike drop after the run that earned him BMX Freestyle Park gold at the UCI Cycling World Championships on Glasgow Green.

There were still six riders to go – and a 50-minute rain delay to endure – when Reilly finished his attempt but the 22-year-old European champion already knew he had delivered on his game plan.

And when reigning Olympic champion Logan Martin, the last man to go after the competition finally resumed, came up half a point short of Reilly’s winning score of 95.80, the celebrations could start all over again as the Newcastle-born rider became world champion.

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 – Day Four – Glasgow
Kieran Reilly added the world title to the European crown he won in June (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s next level,” Reilly said. “It’s been a stressful half-hour sitting behind there. It got to the point where it’s guaranteed I’ve got a medal before it rained but the difference between getting a medal and a jersey is huge…

“I still look up to the guys who have won the rainbow jersey. This is the biggest competition in the world outside the Olympics and this is the perfect stepping stone for me.

“I’ve won the Euros a couple of months ago and to have those two jerseys at the same time shows the hard work is paying off.”

Having laid down a solid first run, Reilly upped the ante in the second and landed everything he attempted.

As he criss-crossed the skatepark with a string of tricks including a 720-degree tailwhip, a 720 bar spin and a front flip tuck with no hands, the anticipation was building for Reilly’s party piece, the double flair.

And as he landed it with the final act of his 60-second run, Reilly pumped his fist before throwing his bike to the floor in sheer exhilaration.

“That was pure and utter relief for me,” said Reilly. “It’s not as often as you’d like that you come off a course knowing you’ve done everything.

“I had a game plan and it was one of the few times I’ve managed to stick to that entirely and get the perfect run I wanted.

“To be one of the few guys still doing the double flair in competition, it’s such a high-risk trick and it’s taking that risk at the end of the run.

“I stepped it up significantly. I could have thrown it all away with that one trick but I’m glad I had that belief in myself and that it paid off.”

Reilly had come to Glasgow with more modest goals – securing a top six finish and with it ensuring Great Britain would qualify at least one male rider for Paris next summer.

Having achieved that, Britain will now look to secure a second place at next year’s qualifying events.

Jude Jones in action at the Cycling World Championships 2023
Great Britain’s Jude Jones came sixth (Will Matthews/PA)

Olympic bronze medallist Declan Brooks crashed in his second run and finished down in 20th, but Jude Jones took an impressive sixth.

The 22-year-old crashed out in his first run before recovering with an impressive second that included a number of tricks not attempted by the other riders.

“I’m happy,” he said. “I had some more but what can you do? You can’t always get what you want, but my goal was to get top 10 and I’ve stuck that so I can take something away from this.”