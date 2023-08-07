Fashion Sakala hails ‘unforgettable chapter’ as he says goodbye to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fashion Sakala hails ‘unforgettable chapter’ as he says goodbye to Rangers

By Press Association
Fashion Sakala will bid farewell to Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Fashion Sakala will bid farewell to Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Fashion Sakala has waved goodbye to Rangers and the “end of an unforgettable chapter in my life”.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has signed nine new players so far which pushed the Zambia international, who joined the Ibrox club from Oostende in 2021, down the pecking order.

Beale confirmed on Friday that Sakala was in talks with a Saudi Arabian club and the 26-year-old missed the 1-0 cinch Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Rangers have not confirmed Sakala’s departure but he wrote on his Instagram account: “To my beloved Rangers Football Club, team-mates, management and cherished Rangers fans.

“Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life. It is with a heavy heart, yet a spirit of gratitude, that I bid farewell to this esteemed club, the supportive management and my fellow team-mates but most importantly, to the passionate and loyal Rangers fans.

“When I first joined Rangers, I could never have imagined the profound impact this club and its own community would have on my life.

“From the very first day, you embraced me as one of your own, making me feel like I belonged here and that sense of belong has been the driving force behind my performances on the pitch.

“To the coaches, the entire management and staff, thank you for your unwavering support and guidance.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunities you provided me during my time here.

“Rangers fans are simply the best and I will carry memories of our time together and the special song you created and sang for me, in my heart forever.

“As my journey with Rangers is coming to an end, I want to wish Rangers Football Club all the success and glory it deserves.

“I will always be a Ranger at heart and I look forward to seeing the club conquer new heights in the future.

“It has been an honour and privilege to wear the famous blue jersey and represent this iconic club.”