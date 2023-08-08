On this day in 2007: Sunderland sign Craig Gordon from Hearts for record fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2007: Sunderland sign Craig Gordon from Hearts for record fee

By Press Association
Craig Gordon signed for Sunderland after their return to the Premier League (Scott Heppell/PA)
Sunderland signed goalkeeper Craig Gordon from Hearts in a record-breaking £9million deal on this day in 2007.

The transfer broke the previous British record for a goalkeeper, eclipsing the £7.8m Manchester United paid Monaco for Fabien Barthez.

Scotland international Gordon, who signed a five-year deal with the Black Cats, went on to make 95 appearances for Sunderland before moving back north of the border to join Celtic in 2014.

Gordon went on to spend five seasons on Wearside
Roy Keane, the Sunderland boss who signed Gordon as part of a spending spree that exceeded £30million, was pleased to land the 24-year-old.

“I rate him very highly,” Keane said at the time.

“I think he can only get better, and this is the right club for him because we’ve good goalkeeping staff here.

“But we’re delighted. It’s been a hard deal, and (chief executive) Peter Walker has worked extremely hard.”

Having won 12 major honours at Celtic, Gordon returned to Hearts in 2020 and was named the club’s players player of the year in 2021 before suffering a double leg-break last December from which the 40-year-old is still recovering.