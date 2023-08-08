Robert Helenius replaces Dillian Whyte as Anthony Joshua’s opponent for Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Robert Helenius replaces Dillian Whyte as Anthony Joshua’s opponent for Saturday

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua, pictured, will fight Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua, pictured, will fight Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Anthony Joshua will fight Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night after the Finnish boxer was confirmed as Dillian Whyte’s replacement.

Joshua was set to face fellow British heavyweight Whyte, but the bout had to be cancelled last weekend after “adverse analytical findings” were detected in a doping test conducted by Whyte, who has vowed to clear his name.

It left Matchroom in a race against time to find a new opponent but, 72 hours after Whyte’s failed test was made public, 39-year-old Helenius has answered the SOS from the promotion company despite having fought in Finland last weekend.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua said: “This wasn’t in the script.

“I respect Helenius and, may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring.

“I am laser-focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point – Saturday night. May the best man win.”

Helenius said: “I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua on August 12.

“I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it!”

Stockholm-born Helenius (32-4, 21KOs) is no stranger to the British boxing scene after he beat Derek Chisora in a contentious split decision to win the vacant European Championship title in 2011.

The heavyweight with an orthodox style lost to Whyte on points six years later in Cardiff but only after he took the bout at two weeks notice.

Whyte’s failed test saw Matchroom immediately cancel the planned domestic clash and opened the door for Helenius to secure another handsome payday in Britain.

Boxing – Principality Stadium
Robert Helenius (right) fought Dillian Whyte in Cardiff in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

This will be the 37th fight of the veteran’s career, but he has only fought three times since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.

An added element of intrigue to this clash with Joshua (25-3, 22KOs) is the fact Helenius was knocked out in the first round by former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Brooklyn last October.

With talks still ongoing around Wilder and Joshua potentially fighting each other later this year, all eyes will be on how the Briton performs against his 39-year-old opponent.

Helenius will also enter this bout off the back of his 32nd victory after he was able to stop Mika Mielonen in the third round of their contest in Finland last Saturday.

Matchroom has confirmed the original undercard, which contains Chisora, will remain the same, but Saturday will no longer be a pay-per-view fight and instead be accessible for DAZN customers with an existing subscription.

“To get the news on Saturday was really disappointing, not only for us but for Anthony Joshua and for the fans,” Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn added.

“But we got to work and we have done what we’re good at – and we have managed to keep the show on.

“AJ has been unbelievable throughout this whole process. He is someone who is ready to fight having trained for 12 weeks in Dallas with Derrick James. He has always been a great pro but this just shows me again the hunger he has for the sport.

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder (pictured) defeated Robert Helenius last year (Bradley Collyer/PA Archive)

“He wants to go out there this Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at The O2 and perform.

“There were a lot of options. But we had to make sure it was the right fight for the right deal. I think Robert Helenius is a good fight.

“Yes, he lost to Deontay Wilder but that was by a shot that would have probably knocked out a horse! But he came to fight. He can really punch, he’s 6ft 8in and he won at the weekend.

“Ultimately there is criticism in whatever you do, but I actually think this is a tricky and dangerous fight.”

Tickets will remain valid for all existing ticketholders, but refunds will be available for ticketholders.