Boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly holding crunch talks with Wolves ahead of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly holding crunch talks with Wolves ahead of season

By Press Association
Julen Lopetegui could leave Wolves before the start of the new season (Brian Lawless/PA)
Julen Lopetegui could leave Wolves before the start of the new season (Brian Lawless/PA)

Julen Lopetegui is reportedly holding crunch talks with Wolves which could see him leave his role as head coach just days before their Premier League opener against Manchester United on Monday.

The Spaniard is said to have headed into conversations with the club’s hierarchy on Tuesday morning following rumours of his ongoing dissatisfaction over their transfer activity this summer.

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui, 56, took over in November with Wolves bottom of the table and he guided them to safety with a 13th-placed finish.

Gary O’Neil has reportedly been lined up to replace Lopetegui
Gary O’Neil has reportedly been lined up to replace Lopetegui (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wolves have sold a number of first-team players including Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez this summer and have only brought in two on free transfers – Matt Doherty and Tom King.

Lopetegui revealed his frustration at Wolves’ situation last month, telling Guillem Balague’s Pure Football podcast: “It was bad news for me. I tried in the summer. This was plan A. We went to a plan B, trying to think about cost-effective players, but it’s true at the moment, we can’t develop this plan, too.

“We lost a lot of players and we think the club want to sell more players. In this situation, we need players to balance the squad and be competitive in the Premier League.

“I know the sporting director, Matt Hobbs and the recruitment – all this team – have worked very hard to have a plan A and plan B, but unfortunately we can’t develop this plan.”

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi published an open letter on the club website over the weekend, detailing their battle to comply with the Premier League’s rules on profitability and sustainability.

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is the early favourite to take the reins, with Wolves reported to have held talks with the 40-year-old following his own shock exit from the Vitality Stadium at the end of last season.