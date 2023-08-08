Today at the World Cup: Colombia and France progress to quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Today at the World Cup: Colombia and France progress to quarter-finals

By Press Association
Linda Caicedo, right, and Daniela Caracas celebrate Colombia’s victory over Jamaica (Hamish Blair/AP)
Linda Caicedo, right, and Daniela Caracas celebrate Colombia’s victory over Jamaica (Hamish Blair/AP)

Colombia beat Jamaica in their last-16 tie to set up a quarter-final against England, with France then brushing aside Morocco to secure a date with co-hosts Australia at the Women’s World Cup.

The matches completed the last-16 fixtures, with attention next turning to the quarter-finals which get under way on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at Tuesday.

Colombia out to hunt Lionesses

Colombia set up a quarter-final clash with England as they edged past Jamaica 1-0 in Melbourne thanks to Catalina Usme’s effort early in the second half.

The decisive moment in the battle between two of the tournament’s surprise packages came when Usme beat Rebecca Spencer with a composed finish in the 51st minute.

Jamaica, making their maiden appearance in the knockout rounds, hit the post seconds later through Jody Brown, with Colombia’s Leicy Santos then doing the same late on as the South Americans moved into the last eight of the competition for the first time in their history.

James apologises to Alozie

Lauren James apologised to Michelle Alozie for standing on the back of the Nigeria defender, earning the England forward a red card towards the end of normal time in the Lionesses’ last-16 victory on Monday.

In response to a tweet from Alozie, James posted: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

Allez Les Bleues

France ended Morocco’s historic campaign by cruising to a 4-0 triumph in Adelaide against Morocco, the lowest-ranked side left in the tournament at 72nd in the world, who had been among the competition debutants this summer.

The job was all but done by the interval thanks to a quickfire first-half treble from world number five-ranked France, with Kadidiatou Diani opening the scoring before providing assists for Kenza Dali and Eugenie Le Sommer.

Morocco, managed by former France international Reynald Pedros, had a less torrid time of it after the break but conceded again in the 70th minute when Le Sommer headed home.

Picture of the day

Colombia celebrate reaching the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in style
Colombia celebrate reaching the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in style (Hamish Blair/AP)

Nigeria’s next fight

Having bowed out of the tournament to England on penalties on Monday, Nigeria are now embarking on another fight in the form of a pay dispute with their federation.

World players’ union FIFPRO said in a statement on their behalf: “The Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts.

“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the NFF for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue to do so afterwards.

“It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.”

What’s next?

Quarter-final: Spain v Netherlands (Friday, 0200)
Quarter-final: Japan v Sweden (Friday, 0830)