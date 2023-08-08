Joe Roberts could make Wales debut in next World Cup warm-up clash with England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Roberts could make Wales debut in next World Cup warm-up clash with England

By Press Association
Joe Roberts could get the nod for Wales in their next game against England (David Davies/PA)
Joe Roberts could get the nod for Wales in their next game against England (David Davies/PA)

Wales boss Warren Gatland looks set to hand Scarlets centre Joe Roberts a Test debut among wholesale changes for Saturday’s second Rugby World Cup warm-up game against England.

Wales head to Twickenham on the back of an impressive 20-9 victory in Cardiff that saw then score 14 unanswered second-half points through converted tries from Gareth Davies and George North.

And Gatland is ready to cast an eye over several World Cup candidates who were not involved at the Principality Stadium.

Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts, right, was not involved at the Principality Stadium on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

Roberts apart, other potential starters include wing Josh Adams, fly-half Owen Williams, hooker Dewi Lake and lock Rhys Davies.

Back-row forward Taine Plumtree, meanwhile, could line up at number eight following an impressive debut off the replacements’ bench last weekend.

Swansea-born Plumtree, whose rugby education came in the southern hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition, only linked up with Wales ahead of their mid-July training camp in Switzerland.

But he has made an immediate impression and is already viewed as a player with an outstanding chance of making Gatland’s final 33-strong World Cup squad.

“He has been very good, he is a talent and an athlete,” Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said.

“He understands the game, and he played pretty well when he went on on Saturday.

“We will see if he gets another opportunity in the coming weeks, but he is a good asset to the squad as a player and a person.

“I think he said to most of the guys that he was pretty nervous before coming in out in Switzerland and not knowing anyone. He has certainly found his feet and he gets on with the guys.”

Aaron Wainwright wore the number eight shirt in Wales’ warm-up opener, with Plumtree now seemingly destined to fill that role as star back-row forward Taulupe Faletau continues his recovery from a calf muscle injury.

“He (Faletau) is making good strides and we just need to keep an eye on him,” Jenkins added.

“He is a class act, and the last thing we want to do is push him too early, but he is certainly making progress and he is in a pretty good place.

“He is a world-class player, so we will see what happens in the coming days and weeks.”

Wales look set to face a much-changed England team as they continue their warm-up schedule in a first Test since head coach Steve Borthwick announced his World Cup squad.

“Twickenham is a tough place to go and they have got a very good record against us up there,” Jenkins said. “But it’s another challenge and another good opportunity for the boys.

“I think when you can come out on the right side (of the result) it does give you confidence, there is no doubting that.

“We are in a different place to where we were in the Six Nations, and that is a good thing.

Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland wants Wales to raise the bar again this weekend (Ben Birchall/PA)

“To win a Test match against England is no mean feat, but we are grounded.

“We’ve got to go again, and we can’t be the same this Saturday. We have to be better. It’s plain and simple.

“Keeping a Test team to nine points and not conceding any tries is a massive plus and bonus. Can we raise the bar this Saturday? That is the challenge for us.”