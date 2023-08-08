Steve Borthwick: Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence can forge effective partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Steve Borthwick: Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence can forge effective partnership

By Press Association
Steve Borthwick is assessing his midfield options for the World Cup (Simon Galloway/PA)
Steve Borthwick is assessing his midfield options for the World Cup (Simon Galloway/PA)

Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence could be paired together in a potent centre combination as England assess their midfield permutations for the World Cup.

Head coach Steve Borthwick believes that despite broad similarities in playing style – both players are physical carriers who run through rather than around opponents – they can forge an effective partnership.

It raises the prospect of England entering the crucial opener against Argentina on September 9 with Tuilagi and Lawrence operating outside fly-half Owen Farrell.

Ollie Lawrence enjoyed a breakthrough Six Nations
Ollie Lawrence enjoyed a breakthrough Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

Lawrence entered the World Cup training camp on the back of his breakthrough Six Nations, filling the hard-running role usually performed by Tuilagi.

“I think they can play together – Manu at 12 and Ollie at 13,” Borthwick said.

“That was Ollie’s first proper Six Nations, as in being involved every week. He did really well before unfortunately having to go off in the France game with a hamstring injury.

“Ollie brings carry but he’s also a very good defender. He rates exceptionally high as a defender on all the systems we use to analyse performances across the Premiership.

“We know Manu’s strengths and experience and I think they can play together in a specific way.”

Other centre options in the 33-man World Cup squad named by Borthwick on Monday are Joe Marchant and Elliot Daily, both of whom are comfortable in the number 13 jersey.

Farrell can play at inside centre with George Ford and Marcus Smith present as additional fly-halves.

Manu Tuilagi is key to England's World Cup hopes
Manu Tuilagi is key to England’s World Cup hopes (Ben Whitley/PA)

Borthwick on Thursday picks his team to face Wales at Twickenham in the second instalment of the double-header between the old rivals.

Having crashed to a tame defeat in Cardiff last Saturday, England are already in must-win territory with the Summer Nations Series reaching the midway stage this weekend.

Wing Jonny May, centre Guy Porter and lock Jonny Hill – each of whom was omitted from the World Cup squad – have been retained as injury cover ahead of the team announcement.