Middlesbrough knock 10-man Huddersfield out of Carabao Cup

Middlesbrough marched into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 victory at 10-man Huddersfield.

Kian Harratt gave the hosts an early lead but Jaheim Headley’s 13th-minute red card handed Boro the initiative.

And goals from Samuel Silvera, Isiah Jones and Riley McGree wrapped up victory for Michael Carrick’s visitors before Kyle Hudlin’s late consolation.

Huddersfield led inside four minutes a Harratt pounced on a Boro defensive error and fired home his first senior goal.

But Town’s hopes were hit when last man Headley bundled Isiah Jones over and was given his marching orders.

Carrick’s side drew level in the 20th minute when Silvera’s shot struck both posts on its way in.

After the break, Martin Payero came close to poking Boro in front after some uncertain Town defending.

And the visitors took the lead in the 63rd minute as an inspired threaded pass from Dan Barlaser found Jones, who flicked the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Substitute McGree added a third with eight minutes left when he cut on to his right foot and fired low past Maxwell.

Hudlin headed home in the fourth minute of added time but Boro held on to progress into the second round.