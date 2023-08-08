Newport hit back to shock Charlton

League Two Newport County fought back from a goal down to beat League One Charlton 3-1 in the Carabao Cup first round at Rodney Parade.

An Addicks side showing 10 changes from their weekend win over Leyton Orient took the lead through Daniel Kanu just before half-time.

But second-half goals from Aaron Wildig, Will Evans and Seb Palmer-Houlden sent County through to the second round for the seventh season in succession.

Charlton had the better of the first half, with Kanu seeing an early effort saved by Nick Townsend before Panutche Camara and Jack Payne both wasted decent opportunities.

Debutant Josh Seberry had Newport’s best chance of the first half, but his header from a corner was straight at Harry Isted.

The visitors went ahead after 43 minutes when Kanu turned in a wayward shot from substitute Tyreece Campbell.

Harry Charsley hit a post as the home side started the second half on the front foot.

And Wildig equalised in the 63rd minute with a cool finish from the right of the six-yard box.

Evans converted a cross from substitute Matty Bondswell to complete the turnaround after 76 minutes.

And Palmer-Houlden made certain of the victory as he slotted in 10 minutes from time after being teed up by Charsley.