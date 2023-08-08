Ben Waine brace sees Plymouth through in Carabao Cup

New Zealand international Ben Waine bagged two first-half goals as Championship newcomers Plymouth eased into the EFL Cup second round 2-0 against League One Leyton Orient at Home Park.

Argyle’s opener came seconds after Orient striker Joe Pigott fired just wide on 25 minutes.

Waine pounced on a back-pass from Os central defender Omar Beckles to calmly slot past advancing keeper Sam Howes, making his first start for Orient, who topped League Two last season.

Argyle surged further ahead through Waine from close range on 38 minutes as the Kiwi forward turned in Freddie Issaka’s pacy pinpoint cross from the left.

Steven Schumacher made wholesale changes to the Plymouth side which opened their Championship campaign with a 3-1 home win over Huddersfield.

Spanish central defender Julio Pleguezuelo – a summer signing from FC Twente – made his competitive Argyle debut along with new season-long loan midfielders Lewis Warrington, from Everton, and Luke Cundle, from Wolves.

Orient’s best opportunity came from a Tom James corner from the left on 19 minutes, the ball deflected off a defender on to the far post and from the rebound Beckles smashed a rising drive off the bar. Dan Happe’s thundering follow-up flew over.