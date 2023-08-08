Jake Beesley double helps Blackpool dump Derby out of Carabao Cup at Pride Park

Derby County crashed to a second home defeat in four days after Jake Beesley grabbed a brace to give Blackpool a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Pride Park.

Blackpool outplayed Derby in the first half and although the home side were better in the second, there was no way back.

The visitors went ahead in the seventh minute when Derby’s defence failed to deal with a cross from the left by James Husband and Beesley turned to score from 10 yards.

They should have doubled their lead in the 20th minute after Sonny Carey ran clear on the left and picked out the unmarked Owen Dale, but his shot was too close to Josh Vickers.

But Derby gifted Blackpool a second goal in the 32nd minute through Callum Elder’s back header, which beat Vickers and Beesley fired into an empty net.

Blackpool were quicker all over the pitch and the half-time whistle was greeted with a chorus of boos from the home fans.

Derby improved and Conor Washington forced Richard O’Donnell into a save in the 55th minute, while at the other end, Vickers prevented Kyle Joseph making it 3-0 in the 83rd minute.

Although Derby had plenty of possession, Blackpool comfortably saw the game out.