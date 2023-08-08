Rampant Reading dump Millwall out of Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rampant Reading dump Millwall out of Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan netted twice for the Royals (Adam Davy/PA)
Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan netted twice for the Royals (Adam Davy/PA)

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s double helped rifle Reading to a shock 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Millwall at The Den.

The Nigerian striker netted early in both halves before substitute Charlie Savage’s free-kick and Mamadi Camara’s late strike fired Ruben Selles’ League One visitors to an impressive first-round triumph over their Championship opponents.

The Royals grabbed the lead in the very first minute when Ehibhatiomhan pounced on Caylan Vickers’ prodded pass to poke home over goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

They should have scored a second just 10 minutes later when Vickers blasted wide with only Bialkowski to beat after being put clean through by Camara.

Gary Rowett’s hosts grew into the increasingly fiery contest and rallied for a first-half leveller but were unable to properly test Royals shot-stopper Coniah Boyce-Clarke as they remained a goal behind at the break.

Selles’ side came close to doubling their lead just after the interval when half-time substitute Femi Azeez shot wide from distance.

But they seized the crucial second just moments later when Bialkowski could only parry Vickers’ shot straight into the path of Ehibhatiomhan, who slammed home from close-range.

Savage – son of former Wales international Robbie – grabbed his first goal for the club with a fine free-kick into the top corner before Camara’s late tap-in inflicted more misery on Millwall and capped a comfortable night for Selles’ resurgent Royals in the capital.