Andre Vidigal on target again as Stoke knock West Brom out of Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andre Vidigal on target again as Stoke knock West Brom out of Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Andre Vidigal added to his weekend brace to send Stoke through (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Andre Vidigal added to his weekend brace to send Stoke through (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Andre Vidigal’s winner saw Stoke progress to round two of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over fellow Championship side West Brom.

The summer signing – who also bagged a brace at the weekend – stepped off the bench to net the decisive goal with 25 minutes remaining.

The hosts went ahead after 27 minutes as Wesley’s shot came back off the post before hitting goalkeeper Josh Griffiths and crossing the line.

Albion levelled just after the hour-mark through substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante’s clever near-post flick.

But their joy was short-lived, as Stoke restored their advantage almost immediately after the restart.

The visitors had started on the front foot, as both John Swift and Conor Townsend forced early saves from Mark Travers.

Stoke soon fashioned a chance of their own from the left, as Ki-Jana Hoever’s goal-bound volley deflected wide.

Chances were few and far between following the opener, as City took a narrow lead into the break.

Stoke started the second half brightly, with Chiquinho twisting and turning inside the area before seeing a close-range effort saved.

At the other end, Albion almost levelled twice in quick succession, first through Swift and then former Stoke man Erik Pieters.

Two goals in as many minutes sparked both sets of fans into life, and Stoke saw out the win, despite missing late chances to put the game to bed.