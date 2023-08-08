Kusini Yengi continues scoring streak with brace as Portsmouth beat Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kusini Yengi continues scoring streak with brace as Portsmouth beat Forest Green

By Press Association
Portsmouth triumphed at The Bolt New Lawn (Nigel French/PA)
Portsmouth triumphed at The Bolt New Lawn (Nigel French/PA)

Kusini Yengi made it three goals in four days as he guided Portsmouth to a comeback 3-1 win against Forest Green in the Carabao Cup’s first round.

His brace, coupled with a Zak Swanson strike, saw Pompey overcome their Sky Bet League Two opponents at The Bolt New Lawn.

Tyrese Omotoye scored his first goal for Forest Green to open his account for Rovers.

Rovers stopper Jamie Searle had to react quickly to repel Yengi’s fine downward header from an Anthony Scully header early on.

Rovers took the lead with a fine strike by Omotoye, found by Teddy Jenks before the forward produced a crisp drive past Pompey goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

Portsmouth’s set-piece link-up play worked the second time around for Pompey as Scully’s deep corner was bundled home by Yengi after Searle failed to collect the cross.

The turnaround was complete as Swanson gave the visitors the lead as he fired past Searle from a tight angle down Pompey’s right side.

Harvey Bunker drilled an effort towards Schofield’s top corner but the Pompey man was up to the task in Rovers’ best moment after the break.

Yengi added a third from the spot after Kamara was upended by Rovers full-back Jamie Robson in the penalty area.