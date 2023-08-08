Kusini Yengi continues scoring streak with brace as Portsmouth beat Forest Green

Kusini Yengi made it three goals in four days as he guided Portsmouth to a comeback 3-1 win against Forest Green in the Carabao Cup’s first round.

His brace, coupled with a Zak Swanson strike, saw Pompey overcome their Sky Bet League Two opponents at The Bolt New Lawn.

Tyrese Omotoye scored his first goal for Forest Green to open his account for Rovers.

Rovers stopper Jamie Searle had to react quickly to repel Yengi’s fine downward header from an Anthony Scully header early on.

Rovers took the lead with a fine strike by Omotoye, found by Teddy Jenks before the forward produced a crisp drive past Pompey goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

Portsmouth’s set-piece link-up play worked the second time around for Pompey as Scully’s deep corner was bundled home by Yengi after Searle failed to collect the cross.

The turnaround was complete as Swanson gave the visitors the lead as he fired past Searle from a tight angle down Pompey’s right side.

Harvey Bunker drilled an effort towards Schofield’s top corner but the Pompey man was up to the task in Rovers’ best moment after the break.

Yengi added a third from the spot after Kamara was upended by Rovers full-back Jamie Robson in the penalty area.