Mark Hughes targets cup run for Bradford

By Press Association
Mark Hughes is targeting a cup run (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bradford manager Mark Hughes hopes a good cup run can boost their league form after a 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Accrington in the Carabao Cup first round.

The Bantams reached the League Two play-offs last season but lost their league opener on Saturday.

Summer signing Alex Pattison got them off their mark in the first minute of first-half stoppage time at the Wham Stadium, racing one-on-one with keeper Toby Savin and slotting past him.

Stanley, relegated from League One last season, levelled on 66 minutes when Jack Nolan’s cross was headed home by Birmingham loan striker Josh Andrews.

Neither side could grab the winner and, while Bradford converted their four penalties in front of their fans, Nolan and Korede Adedoyin missed theirs for Stanley.

Hughes said: “They were four good penalties and it was good to take them in front of our fans. We wanted to progress in cup competitions as it’s important financially and it can help your league form as well. You just have to see where it takes you.

“The players were really determined after the disappointment at the weekend and I thought we were excellent throughout the game.

“It wasn’t an easy cup tie but it was enjoyable to watch and I think, on the performance, we merited the win.”

Accrington boss John Coleman said: “It was a scrappy game, we cancelled each other out.

“They took the lead but we stepped it up in the second half and I think we probably did enough to win the game based on our second-half performance, their keeper made a couple of good saves.

“We had two bizarre penalty misses. Jack Nolan hit the underside of the bar and Kody slipped when he took his and then you know it probably isn’t your night.”