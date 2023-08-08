Wozniacki returns to tennis and new Man Utd threads – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.

Football

Ian Wright watched France at the Women’s World Cup with Arsene Wenger.

Watching this French performance with the boss @FIFAWWC 🇫🇷🇲🇦🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/mCgfyP3UQY — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 8, 2023

Micky van de Ven bid goodbye to Wolfsburg.

New threads for Manchester United.

John Terry got philosophical.

💭 “Anyone can steer the ship when the sea is calm” ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RHgbvwiD4A — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) August 8, 2023

Manchester City turned the clock back.

Back in the year 2000, we signed Paulo Wanchope! ✍️#OnThisDay 📆 pic.twitter.com/f82O0qqhKL — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 8, 2023

Happy birthdays.

Happy birthday to 1982 European Cup-winning goalkeeper, Nigel Spink. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/pIb5c9Omoi — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 8, 2023

Happy birthday to you, Joël 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vil6xwicPW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 8, 2023

Wishing you the happiest of birthdays, @Antonee_Jedi! 🌪 pic.twitter.com/UixYzhTUEo — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 8, 2023

Usain Bolt praised the Reggae Girlz.

You made us all proud #ReggaeGirlz 🇯🇲👏🏿 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 8, 2023

Nigeria players reflected on their World Cup exit.

Still struggling coming to terms with the fact that our promising #FIFAWWC outing had come to an unexpected end. Amidst my reccuring pains from injury🤕, I still feel proud of this team & the incredible memories created Down Under. The future is bright! Thanks for the support🙏 pic.twitter.com/oEn4Nq8rT9 — Ayinde Halimatu (@ayindecharity) August 8, 2023

Trying hard to forget the sad memories of our #FIFAWWC exit. We fought hard, wanted to go all the way and make history but wasn't to be. Devastated but still grateful for the incredible experience and many lessons from my first appearance. To Nigerians, thank you🤗 #NGA #GM11 pic.twitter.com/g6QWsCkxaw — Gift Monday (@GiftMonday21) August 8, 2023

I'm saddened by our cruel early exit, but still proud about my first #FIFAWWC outing. Also glad for the privilege to be part of this amazing group. The lessons, experience and opportunity are incredibly unquantifiable. To all, I'm humbled by your support✌🏽#DA13 #NGA pic.twitter.com/ccuewuaBor — Abiodun Deborah (@Abiodundebby100) August 8, 2023

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki returned to competitive tennis.

3 years, 8 Months, 2 kids later! We are back baby!! Feels good to get the W today! 💪🏻📸@jimmie48tennis pic.twitter.com/xza63fD9KH — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) August 8, 2023

Boxing

AJ was building towards fight night.

Charge it to the game. pic.twitter.com/GZvIHX7XcS — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 8, 2023

Cricket

KP was having a tipple.

Formula One

Sonic was located.

Look what we found… 👀 Ayrton Senna's iconic SEGA trophy from *THAT* 1993 #F1 race at Donington! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aCA6se6IFM — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 8, 2023

Alex Albon celebrated international cat day.

It would be rude not to on #InternationalCatDay 🐈 pic.twitter.com/rGSQp03azl — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 8, 2023

Fernando Alonso was enjoying the summer break.