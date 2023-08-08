Graham Coughlan: Newport players and fans showed club DNA in Carabao Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Graham Coughlan: Newport players and fans showed club DNA in Carabao Cup win

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan masterminded a cup upset for Newport (Simon Galloway/PA)
Graham Coughlan masterminded a cup upset for Newport (Simon Galloway/PA)

Newport boss Graham Coughlan hailed a morale-boosting victory for his side as they fought back from a goal down to beat League One Charlton 3-1 in the Carabao Cup first round.

Daniel Kanu put the visitors ahead just before half-time, but second-half strikes from Aaron Wildig, Will Evans and Seb Palmer-Houlden sealed a second-round spot for the Exiles for the seventh successive season.

“I’m really pleased and I’m delighted for the lads,” said Coughlan, whose side were beaten 3-0 at Accrington on the opening day.

“They’ve had a tough couple of weeks. It’s not been easy.

“The fans were unbelievable tonight as well, even when we went 1-0 down, the way they got behind us.

“I’m trying to explain the club, the DNA and its principles to some of the new players, I don’t think I have to explain it after tonight. I think they’ve fully got it, and they know what the fans expect of them.”

Charlton boss Dean Holden questioned his players’ mentality after they allowed their fourth-tier opponents back into the game.

“We got ourselves into a good position with the goal just before half-time and we had them exactly where we wanted them until 60 minutes,” said the Addicks manager.

“We were 1-0 up and in complete control, complete dominance, but we didn’t have enough in the final third to take the game away from them.

“As comfortable as we were, there were too many errors. The goals were really poor. It was too easy for them to score. To end up losing 3-1 is really disappointing.

“There is potentially a mentality issue there. We need to stamp our authority on the game and take it away from them. But we didn’t do it and we got punished.”