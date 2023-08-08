Sutton break new ground with penalty shoot-out win over Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sutton break new ground with penalty shoot-out win over Cambridge

By Press Association
Harrison Dunk missed the decisive penalty (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harrison Dunk missed the decisive penalty (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sutton reached the second round of the Carabao Cup for the first time after beating League One Cambridge on penalties after the game had finished 2-2.

Both sides came close in the space of a minute early on, as Cambridge goalkeeper Will Mannion kept out Aiden O’Brien’s header with Sutton unable to force the rebound in. Down the other end Elias Kachunga was denied by Steve Arnold.

The visitors went ahead when a mix-up between Arnold and Louis John as they tried to deal with a long ball allowed Fejiri Okenabirhie to run the ball in to the empty net.

Sutton levelled eight minutes before half-time when Harry Smith rifled in from close range following a long throw.

Matt Gray’s hosts might have scored within the first minute of the second half as Harry Beautyman headed just over, and Mannion then made a superb save from Smith’s header.

On the hour Jack Rose, who had replaced Arnold in goal, was adjudged to have fouled Okenabirhie, who converted the penalty.

Mannion saved well again from Beautyman, the but Us captain was on the scoresheet nine minutes from time when he also scored from the spot after being fouled.

More spot-kicks ensued as the scores finished level, with nine of the first 10 taken by substitutes as well as Rose in goal, and after Ben Goodliffe and George Thomas had both seen kicks saved, Rose made the crucial stop from Cambridge captain Harrison Dunk to send Sutton through.