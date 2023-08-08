Chris Rigg makes history but Sunderland crash out of Carabao Cup to Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Rigg makes history but Sunderland crash out of Carabao Cup to Crewe

By Press Association
Chris Rigg became the youngest scorer in Sunderland’s history (John Walton/PA)
Chris Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest ever goal scorer but his efforts proved in vain as they crashed out the Carabao Cup with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Crewe.

At the age of 16 years and 51 days, Rigg also became the youngest player to net in the competition’s history as his second-half strike cancelled out a first-half header from Crewe defender Luke Offord.

However, with the game finishing 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, Pierre Ekwah’s penalty miss proved crucial as Crewe converted all five of their spot-kicks to book a place in the second round.

Crewe came within inches of breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute but, while Jack Powell’s direct free-kick curled around the Sunderland wall, the ball rebounded off the base of the right-hand post.

Alex Pritchard went close with a set-piece of his own, forcing a smart low save out of Harvey Davies, and also aimed two more long-range efforts straight at the Crewe goalkeeper.

Nathan Bishop was making his Sunderland debut at the other end following a summer move from Manchester United and the goalkeeper was beaten in first-half stoppage time.

A corner from the right-hand side passed all the way across the Sunderland goalmouth, enabling Offord to head home at the back post.

The Black Cats equalised midway through the second half, with the Crewe defence failing to adequately deal with a cross from substitute Jack Clarke. The ball fell at the feet of teenager Rigg, who fired home to claim his first senior goal.

Ekwah struck the post as Sunderland pushed for a winner, but Davies saved from Bradley Dack in stoppage time to send the game to penalties.