Stevenage shock Watford on penalties

Stevenage progressed to the EFL Cup second round with a 4-3 penalty shootout upset of Watford following a 1-1 draw.

Neither side was able to gain control early on but Watford took full advantage of the first big chance on six minutes as Tom Dele-Bashiru’s whipped free-kick bounced across the six-yard box and was tapped in by Vakoun Bayo.

Stevenage grew into the contest, started to apply pressure and levelled just before half-time when Forster-Caskey’s corner was flicked on by Aaron Pressley and Josh March reacted first to volley past Ben Hamer.

Both sides had early opportunities to lead after the break as Watford’s Ryan Porteous headed wide from Imran Louza’s corner before Stevenage midfielder Forster-Caskey’s deflected shot whistled past the post.

With 20 minutes remaining, a Watford counter-attack ended with Louza firing towards goal from six yards but his effort was tipped over the crossbar from point-blank range by Krisztian Hegyi.

Hegyi was called into action again in the 90th minute as the Boro goalkeeper was at full stretch to tip Rhys Healey’s towering header past the post.

Few chances came in the closing stages and the match was decided on penalties, with Stevenage sealing a 4-3 win after Porteous and Healey both missed and Nathan Thompson fired in the decisive spot-kick.