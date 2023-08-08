Gillingham stun sorry Southampton in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gillingham stun sorry Southampton in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Ashley Nadesan scored the opener for Gillingham (Steven Paston/PA)
Ashley Nadesan scored the opener for Gillingham (Steven Paston/PA)

Last season’s Carabao Cup semi-finalists Southampton were stunned in the opening round of this year’s competition with a 3-1 defeat at Gillingham.

Ashley Nadesan’s early strike and Robbie McKenzie’s double helped Neil Harris’ League Two side spring a shock against their Championship opponents, with Carlos Alcaraz’s strike proving nothing more than a consolation at Priestfield.

Saints boss Russell Martin made 11 changes to the team that beat Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship opener on Friday night.

And Gillingham went ahead after just 12 minutes when summer signing Nadesan slid in to poke Ethan Coleman’s cross past Alex McCarthy.

Martin almost saw his recently-relegated side’s night get worse when Coleman rose to meet Max Clark’s corner but the Gills midfielder headed narrowly off-target.

The visitors improved as the first half progressed, with Sekou Mara firing an effort against the bar and Moussa Djenepo testing Glenn Morris with a curling shot.

Gillingham beat Brentford en route to the last 16 last season and all-but sealed victory when midfielder McKenzie poked home from close range six minutes after the break.

McKenzie scored his second of the night in the 67th minute, capitalising on more lacklustre Southampton defending to shoot low past the helpless McCarthy.

Substitute Alcaraz curled home a fine consolation goal for the visitors with a minute of normal time remaining on an otherwise dismal night for the south coast side in Kent.