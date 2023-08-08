George Miller double gives former Tigers head coach Grant McCann win at old club

Doncaster caused an upset in the first round of the Carabao Cup with a deserved 2-1 victory at Sky Bet Championship side Hull.

George Miller scored twice for the League Two side to give former Tigers head coach Grant McCann a winning return to the MKM Stadium.

Hull – who opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Norwich on Saturday – got off to the perfect start when Oscar Estupinan scored from close range in the third minute.

Aaron Connolly smartly found Jason Lokilo, whose initial strike from the right of the penalty area was parried by Doncaster goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Lokilo retained possession, with Lokilo’s pass – aided by a deflection off Lawlor’s right boot – dropping to Estupinan, who could not miss.

But Doncaster equalised after 15 minutes when midfielder Adama Traore gifted the ball to Luke Molyneux on the edge of the box.

Molyneux’s strike ricocheted off Sean McLoughlin’s back towards Miller, who did well to direct the ball into the bottom-right corner from a tight angle.

Doncaster were easily the better side for the remainder of the first half, with Miller denied by Hull keeper Matt Ingram.

Miller, though, did get his second in the 61st minute when he diverted Harrison Biggins’ powerful 18-yard effort struck over Ingram.

Lawlor reacted sharply to stop Ozan Tufan on the half-volley late on, but Hull could have few complaints about a second straight defeat of the new campaign.