Bradford beat fellow League Two side Accrington on penalties

Bradford saw off League Two rivals Accrington 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

The Bantams scored all of their spot kicks, with Jack Nolan and Korede Adedoyin unable to convert theirs for Stanley.

The first 45 minutes were cagey in terms of goalmouth action.

The game burst to life in the first minute of added time when a Harry Lewis goal kick was flicked on to send Alex Pattison clean through and he finished beyond Toby Savin for the first Bradford goal of the campaign.

Stanley, relegated last season, almost replied immediately but Lewis did well to keep out Adedoyin’s fierce drive.

The game opened up after the break.

Stanley captain Shaun Whalley tricked his way into the area but was denied by Lewis while last season’s top League Two scorer Andy Cook headed over and had an effort saved for the Bantams.

Whalley had another effort saved before Stanley equalised on 66 minutes.

From a short corner, substitute Nolan crossed for fellow substitute Josh Andrews, on loan from Birmingham, who headed home his first Accrington goal – both had only been on the pitch two minutes.

Both sides went on the hunt for the winner without a clear-cut chance, including 14 minutes of added time, before the shoot-out.