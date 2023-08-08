Bradford beat fellow League Two side Accrington on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bradford beat fellow League Two side Accrington on penalties

By Press Association
Accrington hosted Bradford (Nigel French/PA)
Accrington hosted Bradford (Nigel French/PA)

Bradford saw off League Two rivals Accrington 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

The Bantams scored all of their spot kicks, with Jack Nolan and Korede Adedoyin unable to convert theirs for Stanley.

The first 45 minutes were cagey in terms of goalmouth action.

The game burst to life in the first minute of added time when a Harry Lewis goal kick was flicked on to send Alex Pattison clean through and he finished beyond Toby Savin for the first Bradford goal of the campaign.

Stanley, relegated last season, almost replied immediately but Lewis did well to keep out Adedoyin’s fierce drive.

The game opened up after the break.

Stanley captain Shaun Whalley tricked his way into the area but was denied by Lewis while last season’s top League Two scorer Andy Cook headed over and had an effort saved for the Bantams.

Whalley had another effort saved before Stanley equalised on 66 minutes.

From a short corner, substitute Nolan crossed for fellow substitute Josh Andrews, on loan from Birmingham, who headed home his first Accrington goal – both had only been on the pitch two minutes.

Both sides went on the hunt for the winner without a clear-cut chance, including 14 minutes of added time, before the shoot-out.