Wycombe down MK Dons in Buckinghamshire derby

By Press Association
Brandon Hanlan netted in the 73rd minute (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Substitute Brandon Hanlan opened the scoring as Wycombe defeated Buckinghamshire rivals MK Dons 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Victory at Stadium MK was just what the Chairboys needed to restore confidence after their opening-day loss against Exeter and they managed to avoid a minor upset against their League Two opponents.

The Dons shaded the first half, however, and almost went ahead when Warren O’Hora’s low 25-yard strike travelled through a crowd before being tipped behind by Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Stryjek was called upon again when he did well to get down to Alex Gilbey’s shot before Mo Eisa’s long-range effort clipped the top of the bar as the match remained goalless at half-time.

A lovely backheel by Sam Vokes opened things up for Wycombe’s Dale Taylor but his eventual shot was cleared off the line by Daniel Harvie.

The deadlock was finally broken by the Chairboys after 73 minutes when Hanlan was on hand to convert after Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray could only push out Freddie Potts’ cross.

The visitors then made the result safe with eight minutes remaining when centre-back Chris Forino headed in after Hanlan had nodded Luke Leahy’s corner back across goal.