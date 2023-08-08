Ethan Chislett opens Port Vale account with double strike to sink Cod Army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ethan Chislett opens Port Vale account with double strike to sink Cod Army

By Press Association
South African Ethan Chislett joined on a free transfer after leaving AFC Wimbledon (Jacques Feeney/PA)
South African Ethan Chislett joined on a free transfer after leaving AFC Wimbledon (Jacques Feeney/PA)

Ethan Chislett struck twice as Port Vale came from behind to beat Fleetwood 3-2 and reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Cian Hayes had given the visitors an early lead in the fifth minute when he curled home a fine effort off the far post.

South African Chislett, a summer signing on a free transfer after leaving AFC Wimbledon, equalised in style with a stunning strike from the edge of the box in the 17th minute.

Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch made a double save to deny Josh Thomas and then Ellis Harrison just before half-time.

Vale made a fast start to the second half as Ryan Graydon got up highest at the near post to nod home Junior Quitirna’s corner.

Swansea loanee Thomas scored his first professional goal just before the hour after driving into the box to make it 2-2 just before the hour.

The turnaround was completed with 16 minutes left as substitute Gavin Massey stood up a cross, after beating Lynch to the ball, for Chislett to nod home from close range.

Vale keeper Connor Ripley ensured there were no penalties as he made two fine saves from Fleetwood defender Josh Earl in the last minute.