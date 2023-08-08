Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson targeting deep run in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson targeting deep run in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is targeting a Carabao Cup run (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is targeting a Carabao Cup run (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has targeted a Carabao Cup run after his side edged past Walsall in a 4-3 win.

Rovers, who reached the fourth round last season, went behind twice in the first half through Oisin McEntee and Ross Tierney, but Zak Gilsenan and Niall Ennis equalised.

Second-half goals from Jake Garrett and John Buckley gave Blackburn a two-goal cushion which Ronan Maher halved late on.

Blackburn prevailed and Tomasson outlined his ambitions.

He said: “I’m delighted to win the game. My desire, as you know, is to have another great cup run like we had last season, for those brilliant moments.

“It’s great to see five debuts today. We scored four excellent goals. Sometimes we played brilliant football, sometimes we made a lot of mistakes.

“It was great to see all those mistakes and see entertaining football! Sometimes as a coach it’s not that fun but we know they are learning at the job, those young boys.

“I was not satisfied with the first half. We shouldn’t forget that Walsall did a really good job. Made it difficult. But we played too slow, playing sidewards in the first half. Second half was much better.”

Mat Sadler thought Walsall were denied a “stonewall” penalty, but was proud of his charges.

“It’s difficult to be critical of the lads tonight, first half especially,” He said. “We could have scored at least another couple.

“There was without question a stonewall penalty turned down. I don’t know how. The way we countered on them, broke, the football we played, was extremely encouraging.

“The frustration is when you go in the lead and give it away. Frustrated that we conceded a couple of goals that took it away from us in that second period but I can’t be anything but proud of them for what they’ve put in tonight.”