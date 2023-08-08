John Mousinho hails ‘fan favourite’ Kusini Yengi after brace in Pompey victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mousinho hails ‘fan favourite’ Kusini Yengi after brace in Pompey victory

By Press Association
John Mousinho had praise for his goalscorer (Richard Sellers/PA)
John Mousinho had praise for his goalscorer (Richard Sellers/PA)

John Mousinho says Kusini Yengi is quickly becoming a “fan favourite” as he netted a brace as Portsmouth progressed 3-1 in the Carabao Cup first round.

His double alongside a Zak Swanson strike saw Pompey overcome Sky Bet League Two opponents Forest Green at The Bolt New Lawn.

“He’s quickly becoming a fan favourite and overall I’m really pleased with Kasini, especially his physical presence up front,” said the Pompey boss.

“He probably had four or five good chances, one in the first half which I think he’ll be upset he hasn’t put away, and a brilliant save from his header.

“His work rate, how he held the ball up, and ultimately putting the ball into the back of the net means really good things for him.

Rovers took the lead through Tyrese Omotoye’s first goal for the club but they failed to capitalise on their lead as League One club Pompey replied with three unanswered goals.

Australian forward Yengi bundled home an equaliser following an Anthony Scully corner before the break.

The turnaround was complete as Swanson gave the visitors the lead as he fired past Searle from a tight angle down Pompey’s right side.

Yengi added Pompey’s third from the penalty as Kamara was upended by Rovers full-back Jamie Robson.

Forest Green head coach David Horseman said: “We gave a really strong League One team a good game, we managed to look at some players we haven’t seen in the building yet.

“The goals were really soft, but we’ll pick those up. For 60 minutes, we looked a really good team.

“There’s a lot to work with and hopefully people around the ground notice how much progress we’re making in such a short space of time.

“I’m pleased for Tyrese because he’s put in a lot of work but things aren’t quite going for us at the moment.”