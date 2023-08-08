Fortune favours brave Rovers as Grant McCann enjoys cup win back at Hull

Doncaster boss Grant McCann praised his “brave” side after they upset his old club Hull with a 2-1 win to book a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

McCann – who oversaw relegation and promotion before being sacked by the Sky Bet Championship side last year – probably feared the worst when Oscar Estupinan gave the Tigers an early lead.

But Rovers belied their League Two status and fought back with a goal in each half from George Miller.

“I thought we were excellent,” McCann said. “It is difficult to play against Hull – they have got a unique way of playing.

“We came here and tried to be brave. We wanted to try and get after them, and I felt we did that after the first 10 minutes.

“We will see what the draw throws at us – it would be nice to have a cup run – but the league is our bread and butter.”

The game looked to be going to script when Estupinan tapped in Justin Lokilo’s pass, but Miller changed the course of the game with a smart finish from the left after 15 minutes.

The Doncaster forward then scored what proved to be the winner just after the hour when he diverted Harrison Biggins’ long-range strike from distance.

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior was watching from the stands after he was sent off following the stoppage-time late defeat at Norwich on Saturday. “It was unacceptable,” he said.

“This is the first time I have felt like this at the football club and it will be the last time.

“We have got a lot to work on very quickly. I didn’t see it coming and that is why I trusted the players to make the changes I did.”

Rosenior, who was also fined £2,000 for his reaction to Adam Idah’s stoppage-time winner for the Canaries, expects a response.

“It was the longest 90 minutes of my career by a mile. Now we will see – we will see what I am made of and what the group are made of,” he said.

“The boos and the jeers from the fans are from our doing. I know what needs to be done and it will be done.”