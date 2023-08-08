Fortune favours brave Rovers as Grant McCann enjoys cup win back at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fortune favours brave Rovers as Grant McCann enjoys cup win back at Hull

By Press Association
Grant McCann oversaw relegation and promotion before being sacked by the Tigers (Nigel French/PA)
Doncaster boss Grant McCann praised his “brave” side after they upset his old club Hull with a 2-1 win to book a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

McCann – who oversaw relegation and promotion before being sacked by the Sky Bet Championship side last year – probably feared the worst when Oscar Estupinan gave the Tigers an early lead.

But Rovers belied their League Two status and fought back with a goal in each half from George Miller.

“I thought we were excellent,” McCann said. “It is difficult to play against Hull – they have got a unique way of playing.

“We came here and tried to be brave. We wanted to try and get after them, and I felt we did that after the first 10 minutes.

“We will see what the draw throws at us – it would be nice to have a cup run – but the league is our bread and butter.”

The game looked to be going to script when Estupinan tapped in Justin Lokilo’s pass, but Miller changed the course of the game with a smart finish from the left after 15 minutes.

The Doncaster forward then scored what proved to be the winner just after the hour when he diverted Harrison Biggins’ long-range strike from distance.

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior was watching from the stands after he was sent off following the stoppage-time late defeat at Norwich on Saturday. “It was unacceptable,” he said.

“This is the first time I have felt like this at the football club and it will be the last time.

“We have got a lot to work on very quickly. I didn’t see it coming and that is why I trusted the players to make the changes I did.”

Rosenior, who was also fined £2,000 for his reaction to Adam Idah’s stoppage-time winner for the Canaries, expects a response.

“It was the longest 90 minutes of my career by a mile. Now we will see – we will see what I am made of and what the group are made of,” he said.

“The boos and the jeers from the fans are from our doing. I know what needs to be done and it will be done.”