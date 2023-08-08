Bolton boss Ian Evatt ‘delighted to get through’ against former club Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt ‘delighted to get through’ against former club Barrow

By Press Association
Bolton boss Ian Evatt was “delighted” to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup (John Walton/PA)
Zac Ashworth’s first senior goal secured Carabao Cup progress for Sky Bet League One Bolton courtesy of a 1-0 victory over fourth tier Barrow.

And on a night of unexpected results, manager Ian Evatt was just pleased his former club could not add to the list of giantkillers.

Ashworth, on a season-long loan from West Brom, curled in a 44th-minute free-kick to mark his debut in fine style.

“We should not take progression for granted,” said Evatt after Wanderers followed up last Saturday’s opening league win against Lincoln.

“There have been some strange results and big shocks so I am delighted to get through.

“Overall, I thought it was comfortable but great credit to Barrow. They made it tough for us and got a lot of bodies behind the ball.

“Obviously while they are still in the game they can have a last-minute push and anything can happen.

“We were waiting for them to come out earlier than they did. They probably waited until injury time to throw men forward.

“But we were completely dominant in possession, but probably not productive enough in the second half.

“There were very limited opportunities, but we were perhaps a little safe in the final third. But we limited them to very little so lots of positives.”

On Ashworth’s match-winning contribution, Evatt added: “I am pleased for Zac and great we managed to blood him along with Paris Maghoma and Carlos Mendes Gomes to get them some match minutes to bring them up to speed.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild refused to be too downhearted by his team’s exit.

“For me the Carabao Cup is a free hit,” he insisted. “It has been a night out for the fans and a good chance for the players to play at a top League One ground.

“Ultimately, I won’t be judged on what round of the Carabao Cup I get to. I will be judged on what we do in the league.

“We watched Bolton over the last couple of days and you have a decision to make. Do we come out and be blasé because it is the cup and have a right go but leave yourself wide open?

“Or you can sit in, try and frustrate and in the last 15-20 minutes, if you are still in the game, have a chance to have a go at them.

“The plan was to sit in and frustrate for long periods. And what a shift the lads put in.

“We had a couple of chances at the end to maybe nick something. But we came up against a top League One side.

“They play the same system as us but with a lot more purpose and power.”