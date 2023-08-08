Practice pays off as Wrexham progress on penalties in the Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Practice pays off as Wrexham progress on penalties in the Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Elliot Lee scores in the penalty shoot-out as Wrexham progressed (Nick Potts/PA)
Elliot Lee scores in the penalty shoot-out as Wrexham progressed (Nick Potts/PA)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was delighted with his side’s clarity during the penalty shoot-out after beating Wigan in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard both smashed their spot-kicks over the bar as the League One Latics crashed out of the competition.

It was Wrexham’s first success of the season after their return to the English Football League got under way with a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday.

And Parkinson, whose run to the final of this competition with Bradford in 2013 included a shoot-out victory over a then Premier League Wigan, said: “We practised penalties and the instructions were clear – ‘don’t try and be clever’. The lads stuck to that.

“It would be great to have a cup run, but it was great to get our season up and running. We deservedly got through.

“We were hurting after the weekend because we don’t like losing and aren’t used to it.

“We had the better chances and we probably should have won it in normal time.

“It was really important to get going again as a team. It’s a nice boost for us after the weekend.”

The Latics barely created a clear-cut chance despite having the majority of possession.

Boss Shaun Maloney said: “We didn’t do enough to win the game.

“In fairness to Wrexham, they executed the penalties better than we did.

“I don’t think there was a hangover from Saturday, we just weren’t that aggressive. We had a lot of possession, but we struggled to break them down.

“We weren’t at the level. We don’t really take any positives from tonight, but it’s a lesson learned.

“We’ve got two young kids who have missed. They’ll have to remember the hurt and make sure it’s a different outcome when they next step up to take them.”