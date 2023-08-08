Ian Dawes pleased with Tranmere mentality to beat Barnsley on penalties

Tranmere manager Ian Dawes praised his players for overcoming a late equaliser to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup on penalties following a 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

Luke Norris and Sam Taylor gave the visitors the lead either side of the break, with Herbie Kane and Aiden Marsh twice equalising for the Tykes – with Marsh’s strike coming in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Rovers won through 7-6 on penalties.

Dawes said: “I thought for the whole game we managed the game really well, we knew we had to be good out of possession today and get our organisation right.

“We also knew at times their deep lying midfielders would get a little bit of the ball but as long as it was in non-threatening positions, we couldn’t risk jumping out to them.

“I thought in possession we were very good, created a number of chances and we were probably unlucky not to get a third.

“The moment (goal) right at the end is a little kick in the teeth – it would have been nice to just win the game straight out but credit to the players to refocus again and go through on penalties.”

Despite the result, Barnsley head coach Neill Collins reflected on the positives.

He said: “I think there’s a lot of positives when you consider the young players that played tonight and the opportunities they got. I think there’s many more positives than negatives.

“I think it’s a good experience for them to have that belief that they can affect the game at this level.

“I look at Tranmere and they’re bringing on some really experienced players and they look to have a lot of good strength in depth.

“I think right now we are probably a little lighter in terms of the strength in depth but it was a great opportunity to showcase some of the young players.”