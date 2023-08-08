Ian Dawes pleased with Tranmere mentality to beat Barnsley on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Dawes pleased with Tranmere mentality to beat Barnsley on penalties

By Press Association
Tranmere boss Ian Dawes (Simon Marper/PA)
Tranmere boss Ian Dawes (Simon Marper/PA)

Tranmere manager Ian Dawes praised his players for overcoming a late equaliser to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup on penalties following a 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

Luke Norris and Sam Taylor gave the visitors the lead either side of the break, with Herbie Kane and Aiden Marsh twice equalising for the Tykes – with Marsh’s strike coming in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Rovers won through 7-6 on penalties.

Dawes said: “I thought for the whole game we managed the game really well, we knew we had to be good out of possession today and get our organisation right.

“We also knew at times their deep lying midfielders would get a little bit of the ball but as long as it was in non-threatening positions, we couldn’t risk jumping out to them.

“I thought in possession we were very good, created a number of chances and we were probably unlucky not to get a third.

“The moment (goal) right at the end is a little kick in the teeth – it would have been nice to just win the game straight out but credit to the players to refocus again and go through on penalties.”

Despite the result, Barnsley head coach Neill Collins reflected on the positives.

He said: “I think there’s a lot of positives when you consider the young players that played tonight and the opportunities they got. I think there’s many more positives than negatives.

“I think it’s a good experience for them to have that belief that they can affect the game at this level.

“I look at Tranmere and they’re bringing on some really experienced players and they look to have a lot of good strength in depth.

“I think right now we are probably a little lighter in terms of the strength in depth but it was a great opportunity to showcase some of the young players.”