Ryan Lowe left to reflect on what might have been after cup exit on penalties

By Press Association
Preston manager Ryan Lowe saw his side fight back from 2-0 down, only to lose a penalty shoot-out (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Preston manager Ryan Lowe saw his side fight back from 2-0 down, only to lose a penalty shoot-out (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe was left to reflect on a costly slow start and missed chances after Sky Bet League Two Salford pulled off a penalty shoot-out win in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Connor McLennan had struck twice in the first half to give the Ammies a shock 2-0 lead.

Preston reduced the deficit just before the break through Ben Woodburn, and then Duane Holmes levelled things up at 2-2 early in the second half.

However, after being unable to complete the turnaround in 90 minutes, spot-kick misses from Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen saw Salford reach the second round with a 4-2 win in the shoot-out.

“The first half performance wasn’t what we wanted to see of course, but we got the goal just before half-time and that kept us in it,” Lowe said.

“It was a different story in the second half – there was much more impetus about us and we looked dangerous.

“We had made the changes and we did well to come back, but we should not have been in the position where we were two down.

“It was disappointing that we missed a number of chances, but we should have made their keeper work much more.”

Salford coach Neil Wood paid tribute to his players for holding their nerve in the shoot-out – which brought back painful memories for some of the League Two play-off semi-final defeat to Stockport last season.

“This is probably the best result for me since I’ve been here,” Wood said.

“We want to be right up there in League Two, but cup results like this do bring a nice bonus.

“It was nice for some of the guys who missed penalties in the play-offs to score tonight too.

“I was hoping some of them could go and take one, because it puts the demons of those semi-final misses to bed and raises their confidence again.”